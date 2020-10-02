WINCHESTER — On May 22, 1988, Lenny Millholland was a canine handler with the Winchester Police Department, and Jane Mauk had recently been certified as a veterinarian.
By the end of the day, the lives of these two strangers had become forever entwined because of a sword-wielding attacker and a brave German shepherd named Apollo.
On Thursday, the memory of Apollo reunited the pair as Millholland presented a framed photo of the dog to Mauk. He wanted to make sure she had a special memento of their three-decade friendship that she could take with her into the nursing home where she will probably spend the rest of her life.
Bonded by blood
On the evening of May 21, 1988, Millholland was three days away from celebrating his birthday and just a few hours shy of beginning a week's vacation.
But on Cameron Street, a man named Robert Ragans had barricaded himself inside a building and was threatening to burn it down around him if anyone came near. Millholland and his canine officer, Apollo, were called in to assist.
Shortly after midnight, on what should have been Millholland's first day of vacation, he and Apollo entered the building in an effort to end the standoff with Ragans. As Millholland and Apollo cautiously made their way down a hallway, Ragans suddenly appeared in front of them, a Samurai sword held high over his head.
Apollo did what he was trained to do, which was attempt to disarm the suspect. In the struggle, Ragans sliced the dog's back and stabbed him through the body, piercing a lung.
Millholland lunged forward to help his dying dog and wrapped Ragans in a bear hug. Ragans was still able to use the sword, though, and he slashed both of Millholland's legs and cut an artery before additional police officers could move in and take him down.
"It could have been a whole lot worse than what it was," Millholland recalled.
There was a tremendous amount of blood at the scene. Not only had Millholland suffered arterial damage to one of his legs, but Apollo sustained a nicked artery, too.
Mauk, who had recently completed studies to become a veterinarian and was working at Winchester Animal Hospital at 901 N. Loudoun St., was called in to help. As she tied off Apollo's spurting artery, her husband, nurse and paramedic Greg Mauk, did the same for Millholland, even though the wounded police officer was pleading for everyone to ignore him and save his dog.
Millholland's wounds were severe, but Apollo's were worse. By all accounts, he would have died at the scene had it not been for Jane Mauk's care. Instead, he survived the night and was restored to health after life-saving surgery was performed the next day.
Unfortunately, the injuries left Apollo with partial paralysis of his hind legs, which forced him to retire from the police force. He became Millholland's family dog, and the two spent the next year recovering.
One year after the attack, though, Apollo's paralysis worsened, so Millholland made the excruciating decision to euthanize his companion.
"I have trouble talking about it because I still get teary eyed," Millholland said. "He was a big part of my life."
Millholland's injuries caused him to give up his role as a canine handler and transfer into the Winchester Police Department's investigations unit. In 2002, he was elected sheriff for the city of Winchester and served a total of three terms before retiring in 2013. He came out of retirement in 2015 and was elected sheriff of Frederick County, a position the 63-year-old has held ever since.
Ragans was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but this was when Virginia still offered parole and inmates could be released after serving a fraction of their sentence. Ragans was back on the streets of Winchester in less than nine years.
Jane Mauk began experiencing physical problems shortly after the sword attack. In 1992, she learned she had developed multiple sclerosis (MS), a progressive condition that robs the brain of its ability to send commands to the body. The diagnosis compelled her to end her veterinary career after just five years, and her husband has cared for her ever since in the home they share near Clear Brook.
Greg Mauk is now 65 and the physical demands of tending to his wife, who uses a wheelchair and has extremely limited mobility, have become overwhelming. Because of that, the couple agreed that she would move into a nursing home for full-time care. She will enter Evergreen Health and Rehab Center in Winchester as early as today, just as soon as she receives her COVID-19 test results.
"It's not an easy decision," the 62-year-old Jane Mauk said. "MS is hard. This is hard."
'You did a wonderful job'
The attack on Millholland and Apollo made headlines across the state. One day after the assault, the wounded police officer received a call from then-Gov. Gerald L. Baliles, who was eager to know how Apollo was doing.
"Never did ask about me," Millholland recalled with a laugh.
In 1989, Frederick County Del. Alson H. Smith Jr. sponsored state legislation that made it a Class 5 felony for anyone in Virginia who injures or kills a police dog. In addition to prison time, violators now have to pay dog owners the tens of thousands of dollars it takes to train and care for a replacement canine.
Apollo, who started life in a Maryland salvage yard, was named Hero of the Year in 1988 by the German Shepherd Dog Club of America. Millholland took a photo of him with the medal draped around his neck, and that's the picture he presented to Jane Mauk on Thursday.
Upon seeing the picture, she immediately remembered Apollo and started reminiscing about that fateful night 32 years ago.
"I took care of him, didn't I?" Jane Mauk asked.
"Yes you did," Millholland replied. "You did a wonderful job."
Jane Mauk said she was saddened to hear that Apollo only lived one year after the attack, but Millholland said it was a great year that wouldn't have happened without her.
"After him, I ended up getting 13 [professionally trained police and tracking dogs]," Millholland said. "All of them combined couldn't do what he did."
Jane Mauk has kept companion dogs as well. Her current pet is Micah, a 10-year-old golden retriever who is never far from her side.
"I don't know what's going to happen after she goes [to the nursing home]," Greg Mauk said. "He's going to be inconsolable."
Due to COVID-19, Evergreen — just like all other nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the United States — is on lockdown. That means Micah won't be able to visit Jane, and Jane and Greg Mauk will only see each other via FaceTime or another videoconferencing service.
"It will be hard not to be with him," Jane Mauk said, which prompted Millholland to ask if she was referring to her dog or her husband.
"She's not talking about me!" Greg Mauk said with a laugh as he rubbed Micah's ears.
"It'll be hard to be without him, too," Jane Mauk said of her husband. "We've been married for 46 years."
