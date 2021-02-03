WINCHESTER — The drop in crime in Frederick County reported by The Winchester Star on Monday was inaccurate in some categories due to incomplete statistics provided by the county Sheriff’s Office.
Robin Gattshall, county Sheriff’s Office crime analyst, said Tuesday that the 2020 numbers provided last month by Sheriff Lenny Millholland and the numbers provided to The Star in January of 2019 were incomplete for two reasons: the office doesn’t have all of the crime data from the previous year entered into the computer system early in the new year and some people report crime after the calendar year ends.
“January and February are hard months to get numbers,” Gattshall said. “It’s too volatile of a count in January and February because we’re still getting data in.”
Gattshall said the statistics the office reports to state police in March are the most accurate barometer of crime, and the numbers could change substantially in some categories between January and March. However, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Travis Sumption and Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda Behan said the statistics provided to The Star last month by their departments are expected to change only minimally, if at all, over the next few months. “We typically don’t have that many delayed reports that come in that would changes those numbers [much] from what gets submitted to the state police,” Behan said.
Most of the statistics provided by Frederick County in 2019 were identical or close to the numbers in the office’s 2019 annual report, but the aggravated assault, simple assault and larceny/theft categories were far higher in the annual report. The numbers provided said there were 21 aggravated assaults, 314 simple assaults and 530 larcenies or thefts. The annual report said there were 50 aggravated assaults, 712 simple assaults and 751 larcenies/thefts.
The reported drop in crime in 2020 was based on a comparison of the latest numbers to the annual average between 2015-19. Based on the complete 2019 data, there was a 17% drop in aggravated assaults, a 64% decrease in simple assaults and 50% decline in larceny/thefts.
Besides state police, local police departments report crime statistics annually to the FBI, which typically releases its annual crime report in September. This year, the FBI has switched from the Uniform Crime Reports system to the more detailed National Incident Based Reporting System. Unlike the UCR system, NIBRS info includes details when multiple crimes occur during a single incident as well as offender-victim relationships and the location and time of crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.