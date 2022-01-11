The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing local juvenile, Rae-Anna Allen.
"We are currently pursuing all available avenues in tracking Rae-Anna’s movements after leaving her home this past Sunday as well as attempting to establish her current location through digital tracking/forensic technology," Sheriff's Office new release said.
Rae-Anna, 14, was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office on Sunday. She was last seen that day at 11:07 a.m. at her home.
She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 225 pounds with black hair, blue eyes and fair skin.
Anyone with informationg on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6162.
