WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is among nine Virginia law enforcement agencies sharing an award from The Humane Society of the United States for seizing 119 animals living in wretched conditions at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park last year.
In addition to Frederick County, the sheriff’s offices in Caroline, Halifax, Louisa, Powhatan, Shenandoah and Spotsylvania shared the 2019 Humane Law Enforcement Awards as well as the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. The society announced the award in a news release on Tuesday.
“Cases involving this number and variety of animals are challenging, but these agencies demonstrated the highest level of collaboration and compassion to ensure that the animals were removed from terrible conditions,” Molly Armus, the society’s Virginia state director, said in the release. “Virginia’s animals are safer because of their actions.”
During the seizures on Aug. 15, 2019, authorities filmed the conditions of the animals and the conditions they were living in at the park at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road in Frederick County. Documented conditions included animals with severe skin problems due to inattention and animals without proper food or water or space to move. Authorities also said they found maggot-infested meat, two dead animals left in a freezer, areas filled with feces and animals left without water.
Park owner Keith Arnold Wilson and his nephew and park employee Christian Alejandro Dall’Acqua were indicted on 46 and 45 counts of animal cruelty, respectively. In October, Wilson was charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty, a single count of depriving an animal of food and 10 counts of selling endangered species.
The new charges are over accusations that Wilson sold lions to Mahamayvi Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, a celebrity animal trainer and owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, nine days before the seizures. Antle and his two daughters were also charged.
In a brief interview last month, the 57-year-old Wilson denied wrongdoing. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 8.
The seizures came more than two years after complaints about conditions at Wilson’s. In 2017, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said it documented squalid conditions at the park and reported them to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In July of 2017, a USDA report that omitted the name of Wilson’s but is believed to refer to the park, reported bears and tigers living in cramped conditions.
Nonetheless, The Washington Post reported that a day before the seizures in 2019, a USDA animal welfare inspector gave the park a clean bill of health. The article quoted former USDA personnel as saying that since the Trump administration took over in 2017, the USDA has been told to scale back enforcement.
David Perle, a PETA spokesman, said in an email on Wednesday that in addition to the Game and Inland Fisheries Department and the USDA, PETA also complained to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office about conditions at the park. Perle said he couldn’t say why it took more than two years for authorities to act on the complaints.
In a statement provided by Perle, Debbie Metzler, PETA associate director of captive animal law enforcement, said PETA had complained for years about conditions at Wilson’s. Complaints included allegations that bears and tigers were living in cramped conditions without adequate water or adequate protection from the sun.
“PETA applauds every Virginia authority who helped seize more than 100 animals from Wilson’s squalid enclosures and secure cruelty-to-animals charges against owner Keith Wilson,” Metzler said.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland didn’t return an email on Wednesday, but said last year that his animal control officers respond to complaints rather than do regular inspections. Millholland, who took office in 2016, said the animals seizures were done by the Virginia Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit, which includes veterinarians familiar with exotic animals because they have more expertise with wild animals than his office.
In a news release on Wednesday, Attorney General Mark R. Herring praised K. Michelle Welch, senior assistant attorney general and Animal Law Unit general director, for her “tireless dedication” in protecting animals in Virginia. Welch is leading the prosecution of the Antles, Dall’Acqua and Wilson.
“We want to thank the Humane Society for recognizing the commonwealth’s efforts to fight animal cruelty,” Herring said. “Individuals who abuse animals, either for sport or for entertainment, are truly cruel and my team and I will continue to make sure they are held accountable for their actions.”
According to the FBI, PETA is considered a domestic terrorist group. The USDA gave Wilson's Park passing grades long before the Trump administration. The HSUS gives only 1& of their budget to shelters and does not operate any. Both groups mentioned kill animals. That's right. Both groups kill animals. The Winchester Star has always been biased toward these groups, I don't know why.
