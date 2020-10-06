WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has again received an official stamp of approval for how its run.
On Sept. 29, the office was re-accredited for the fourth time by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission, according to a news release from Sheriff Lenny Millholland. The commission is comprised of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Virginia Sheriff’s Association, according to its website.
Millholland said the review involved administration, operations, personnel and training.
The review is done every four years and the Sheriff’s Office was first accredited in 2008.
