Local AMVETS Post 18 on Wednesday recognized the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for flying the American flag properly outside its office building on Coverstone Drive by awarding a plaque and POW/MIA flag to Sheriff Lenny Millholland, who accepted the recognition on behalf of local law enforcement. The presentation was made by AMVETS Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley and 2nd Vice Commander Daniel Drew. Hensley noted that “we the veterans of AMVETS Post 18 take great pride in what our flag means to those who have served and flying it correctly honors the service of those who serve our nation. We will continue to recognize those in our area who fly the U.S. flag correctly.” AMVETS Post 18’s local recognitions have included Malloy Chevrolet, National Fruit, Mission BBQ, and Creekside Properties LLC. AMVETS Post 18 provides assistance to veterans and their families living in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Membership is open to all active duty, reserve and National Guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably no matter when or where. The local post is located at 851 Green St. in Stephens City and includes a Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS Squadron.