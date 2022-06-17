WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about an unknown suspect who eluded law enforcement after driving his motorcycle at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
According to information released by the Sheriff's Office, the driver, described as a husky Black man wearing a black helmet with some type of Bluetooth device on its left side, was seen driving recklessly shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of Crossover Boulevard and Front Royal Pike, east of Winchester.
The motorcycle's license plate, G3V714, had expired in 2019, the release states. When law enforcement attempted to pull over the driver to address the invalid registration, the driver sped off. He cut between several stopped vehicles and was almost hit by a dump truck while running a red light to take the entrance ramp to Interstate 81 North at the intersection of Front Royal and Millwood pikes.
On the interstate, the release states, the driver began passing vehicles on the right shoulder and accelerated to speeds that exceeded 100 mph. At that point, deputies terminated the pursuit for the safety of everyone, including the suspect.
The driver was last seen exiting I-81 North at Exit 321 near Clear Brook and cutting through the parking lot of the Olde Stone Truck Stop, 3425 Martinsburg Pike, before heading south on Martinsburg Pike (Route 11), the release states.
The motorcycle is believed to be a black Suzuki GSXR and its license plate is improperly displayed. Anyone with information about the bike and/or its rider is asked to call Deputy Austin Stump on the Frederick County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line, 540-662-6162.
