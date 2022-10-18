The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects who blackened an electronic speed monitoring sign with spray paint on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
This is the first time the Sheriff’s Office has had equipment of this type defaced, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Warren Gosnell, who heads the office’s traffic division. The vandalism occurred between Oct. 7-11 at 3626 Apple Pie Ridge Road near White Hall.
The speed monitoring sign was purchased by the Sheriff’s Office using highway safety dollars from the Virginia Department of Transportation. It was placed strategically in that spot because residents of the area had complained about drivers breaking the speed limit, Gosnell said.
Even with spray paint covering its screen, the sign continued to remind drivers of the speed at which they were traveling, but the black paint made the numbers unreadable. The sign’s purpose is twofold: to display the speeds of drivers and to collect data on speed frequency and traffic volume, but it does not record the license plates of those who are driving faster than the speed limit.
The Sheriff’s Office currently has no leads on who might have vandalized the sign. Officials say they are working to remove the paint.
