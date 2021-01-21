BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Sheriff's Office will give people driving through Boyce a gentle reminder to ease up a little on the gas pedal.
Following complaints from local officials about vehicles exceeding posted speed limits, Sheriff Tony Roper on Tuesday said he soon will station the sheriff's office's new portable speed monitoring trailer along routes in the town sometimes.
Whether that actually helps sheriff's deputies control speeding in Boyce remains to be seen.
During a Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday afternoon, Vice Chairman Bev McKay mentioned having talked to a Boyce Town Council member about the speeding concerns.
McKay represents the county's White Post District, which includes Boyce.
Roper was in the audience at the supervisors meeting. He made his promise spontaneously upon hearing McKay's comments.
McKay said he understands someone once estimated the speed of a vehicle traveling along narrow, residential Whiting Avenue at 75 mph.
"I'm sorry. I was late for my tee time," Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.
Joking aside, though, the town council is considering making Whiting a one-way street and installing speed bumps along it. A public hearing is planned during the council's next regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company's social hall.
Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) is another route where officials have identified speeding as a problem.
Town officials maintain that with only about 600 residents, Boyce cannot afford to hire a police officer to patrol its streets.
After the supervisors meeting, Roper said deputies frequently pass through Boyce and if they see a speeding vehicle, they stop it.
But the sheriff's office doesn't have enough deputies to station one in the town to monitor speeding on a regular basis, he said.
"To be completely honest," Roper said, "we're limited in our human resources. I don't have enough deputies to put them everywhere they need to be."
The sheriff’s office has approximately 40 employees, roughly 18 of whom are field deputies, he told the supervisors last year. He has approached the board in the past about trying to get funds to hire more.
"If we're sitting there" in Boyce, said Roper, "we can't sit somewhere else," too.
The sheriff's office tries to focus its attention and resources on areas where the most people will benefit, he emphasized.
Last fall, the sheriff's office purchased the speed trailer for about $19,000 using federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
Late for his tee time?!![beam][beam][beam][beam] That right there is funny, I don't care who you are.
