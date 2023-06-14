STRASBURG — For many children, the most treasured part of summer is camp. But for many parents, camp costs are out of reach.
Fortunately, one of the best youth camps to be found in the region is completely free of charge and located in southern Frederick County.
It's the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Youth Camp, which kicked off it 24th season on Monday at the Cedar Creek Christian Camp complex near Strasburg.
"I've been doing it for eight years now," Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said on Wednesday. He succeeded former sheriff and camp founder Robert "Bob" Williamson in 2016.
Since its establishment in 2000, the Youth Camp, which serves area students who are about to enter grades six through 10, had been an annual outing. That changed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation that year. It returned in 2021 as a day camp for one day only, then roared back in full force last summer.
The director of this year's five-day, four-night camp is Frederick County Sheriff's Office Maj. Steve Hawkins, who stayed until 11 p.m. Tuesday and was back bright and early Wednesday morning.
"I am camp director by title, but Sgt. Travis Mitchell and Investigator Jared Nail run this camp," Hawkins said. "I walk around and assist them."
In turn, Mitchell and Nail are helped by nearly three dozen volunteers from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and elsewhere who stay on site all week. That includes Capt. Aleck Beeman and Property and Evidence Clerk Megan Hicks, who prepare all of the meals except for Thursday's dinner, which is provided by Chick-fil-A.
On Wednesday, skies were cloudy and a bit drizzly, but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of this year's 63 campers.
Some of the activities taking place this week include target shooting, archery, fishing, a luau, crafts, swimming, games and a community service project that involves participants building small tables and staining several benches that they assembled last year, all of which will be donated to Cedar Creek Christian Camp.
"It's a good time," 14-year-old junior counselor Damon Moore said about the Sheriff's Office Youth Camp.
If campers get sick or sustain bumps and bruises, Hawkins said two school resource officers who are EMT certified are there to address any health issues or injuries.
"We have the proper people in place to fix them, 24 hours a day," Mitchell said.
Mitchell's 14-year-old daughter, Kylee, is now old enough to be a junior counselor.
"It's pretty fun," Kylee said. "You still get to do all the activities and join in as a regular camper, but you're a leader in your squad."
Kylee said she's having such a good time, she doesn't even mind when her dad does embarrassing things like his "sprinkler dance."
Twelve-year-old Lilly Ambrogi, who is attending her second Frederick County Sheriff's Office Youth Camp, was among the kids and counselors who were staining benches on Wednesday morning. When asked if that was one of her favorite camp activities, she bluntly said, "No."
"I don't want to get it on my shirt," said Lilly, who hopes to be a junior counselor at next year's camp.
Across from the woodworking area was a small corral that, until this year, camp organizers assumed was a pen for small livestock. Turns out, it's an arena for a game called gaga that blends elements of dodgeball and racquetball. In a nutshell, one person stands in the center of the arena and attempts to hit other players with a soccer ball, sometimes by bouncing the ball off the wooden fence so it strikes opponents from the rear.
"It hit her and she's out," Nail said while watching a game in progress. "If she had caught it, he would have been out."
A more sedentary activity was wrapping up next to the gaga corral. Deputy A. Pearson had been supervising a group of campers as they made their own tie-dye shirts.
"I think that's their favorite craft," Pearson said. "It's something they get to wear all the time and it reminds them of camp. I've had a few kids who brought their shirts from previous camps so they can wear them here."
About a hundred yards away, a group of campers was being shown how to use a bow and arrow. Unfortunately but amusingly, they were firing at recently purchased targets with thick vinyl coverings that caused most of the arrows to bounce off them.
Cedar Creek runs through the campground, so the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources conveniently stocked a section of the stream with trout for the kids to catch.
On Wednesday, 13-year-old Isabella Kidd appeared to have the golden fishing rod. In just five minutes, she reeled in a trout and two sunfish. But when she landed the trout, she had to subject herself to one of the camp's ickier traditions: Kissing a fish.
"They said you can either jump in or get thrown in [the creek], or kiss the fish," Isabella said. "So I kissed the fish."
There was no fish kissing Wednesday for 12-year-old Sam Myers or 14-year-old Austyn Zeis, both of whom had little luck with their lures.
"It's fun," Sam said, "but I like shooting guns better."
Austyn agreed, saying his favorite thing at camp is the shooting range where kids are shown how to fire a .22-caliber rifle.
"I like the guns that have a V-shaped sight and a little bead on the barrel," Austyn said.
Eleven-year-old Kloe Myers also enjoyed shooting guns, something she did plenty of before coming to camp.
"I shoot an AR-15 when I go hunting," Kloe said, adding that she likes to rub her shooting prowess in the faces of the boys.
Campers will go home Friday, which is just in time for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to start organizing next year's camp.
"We have monthly meetings," Hawkins said. "This is a year-long process."
One of their biggest tasks in the months ahead will be raising enough money to pay for next year's camp. Millholland said the annual event is made possible thanks to fundraisers such as the annual Valor 5K run, and private, corporate and civic donations from sources including the Winchester Host Lions Club and American Woodmark.
"It's at least $13,000 to $15,000 to put on this camp," Mitchell said.
The campers would say it's worth every penny, and their parents would probably agree. After all, their kids get to have tons of fun while they get to enjoy five days of relative peace and quiet.
When 13-year-old Tyler Andrea was asked if his parents were happy sending him off to camp, he didn't miss words: "They were thrilled."
