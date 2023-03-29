FRONT ROYAL — Some of Charlee Allman’s earliest memories involve singing and watching “American Idol” on TV. Now, the 22-year-old Front Royal singer is headed to Hollywood to compete in the popular singing competition.
“My parents had been watching ‘American Idol’ since it came on. We would have fake ‘American Idols’ during the breaks where my dad would introduce me and I’d sing and dance around,” she said. “I’ve been watching ‘American Idol’ for as long as I can remember.”
Allman started singing lessons at age 7, a birthday gift from her grandmother.
“That really gave me a platform because they’d have recitals, and I’ve been singing in public since I was 7,” she said, noting that she has sung the National Anthem at professional baseball, hockey, and basketball sporting events throughout the Washington, D.C., area, as well as performing at numerous events in the Shenandoah Valley.
All of that experience went out the window when she stepped in front of “American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Ritchie, she said.
“I don’t think anything prepared me. I was very nervous. It was very overwhelming performing in front of the judges. Plus, I really struggle with anxiety and my confidence. I have for a long time,” Allman said of her audition, which was held in New Orleans. “When you’re down there and there are a lot of people with just as much talent and more you’re like, ‘wow, this is the real deal.’ I don’t think that hit me until I got in the room.”
Allman says she’s still processing the audition and the judges’ reaction, noting that she felt like she performed on autopilot. Wisely, she chose a song that was near and dear to her heart — “Broken Wing” by Martina McBride.
“That song was the first song I sang at the Warren County Fair when I was 8 or 9 years old so I figured, let’s stick to something you know. It’s a song that was comfortable and I felt it represented my singing career,” she said.
As for the judges’ reactions, Bryan gave her a standing ovation, Allman said, adding that Ritchie introduced her to his team and teased her a bit. “I really projected. Lionel Ritchie had me turn around a couple of times, wondering where all that sound came from,” she laughed.
Since announcing on Facebook that she’s moving on in the competition, Allman has been overwhelmed, and grateful, for the support from area residents as well as those farther afield.
A 2019 Skyline High School graduate and full-time student at Laurel Ridge Community College, Allman will receive her associate’s degree in general studies in May. Having formerly worked at the Warren County Department of Social Services, she said she may pursue a career in human services.
“I want to do something community based. I enjoyed [working at social services], working with children in foster care. It can be emotionally taxing, but it’s a fulfilling job,” said Allman, who lives with her parents, Tammy and Steve Allman, and her brother Gavin, 15.
“I had put ‘American Idol’ on the back burner because of school and work,” she said, adding that she applied for a virtual audition, the first step in the process, on a whim. “I never thought I’d be going to Hollywood.”
But she’s gearing up to do just that.
“My goal [in Hollywood] is to soak up as much as I can. I’ve never been around so much talent, and people who have that same love for music. It’s definitely a long time goal that’s I’ve had. I’m going to have fun with it and just do what I love.”
In the meantime, area residents can catch Allman with her acoustic partner Jon France at the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Company in Front Royal at 6 p.m. April 14. She has upcoming shows locally at On Cue Sports Bar & Grill and the Virginia Beer Museum, both in Front Royal.
“American Idol” airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on ABC.
