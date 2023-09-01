WINCHESTER — Susan Shick is no longer Republican Del. Bill Wiley's legislative aide, Wiley announced on Friday.
Wiley, of Frederick County, currently represents the 29th District, which encompasses the city of Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties. As a result of redistricting, he is running in the 32nd District in the Nov. 7 general election against Democrat Madeline "Mady" Rodriguez of Winchester.
"Effective today, Susan Shick will no longer be serving as my legislative aide. Her efforts have been much appreciated," stated the brief announcement posted to Wiley's campaign Facebook page, "Bill Wiley for House of Delegates."
Wiley declined further comment. His statement directs constituents in need of assistance to contact 804-698-1029 or email delbwiley@house.virginia.gov.
Shick had been Wiley's legislative aide since he was first elected in 2021.
An online outlet called "'The Winchester Gazette," which is not affiliated with The Winchester Star, initially reported incorrectly this week that Shick had been arrested on a domestic assault charge.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said Shick was not arrested. He said she was summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
Reached by phone Friday, Shick said, "I appreciate the outpouring of support ... It was best for the delegate office."
She said she has been contacted by people on both sides of the political aisle following the announcement.
"Most have gathered that something that should have been private became public," Shick said. "While they don't agree with my politics, they sympathize with me as women — that your personal life is being exploited."
In March, Christie Scarborough of Frederick County filed a $50,000 lawsuit against Wiley and Shick claiming they violated her First Amendment rights by hiding her comments on Wiley's campaign Facebook page. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, is currently in pretrial stages. Scarborough also has made comments about Shick and her personal life on social media.
Shick said she will continue to remain active in local politics and in the community.
