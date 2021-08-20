WINCHESTER — The new Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center welcomed students from Handley High School for the first time on Thursday.
Handley seniors Sidney Conlon and Peyton Jones, both 17, walked around the facility after completing their English and anatomy classes.
“I think it’s really nice,” Sidney said.
The center, she said, proves Winchester Public Schools takes Career and Technical Education (CTE) seriously. She added that it’s a big improvement from taking CTE courses in Handley’s basement.
“It’s a much more mature and overall better area,” she said.
The Innovation Center features three academies — health sciences, professional skills and advanced technologies — that are linked to work-based learning programs connecting students to regional businesses with high-wage jobs.
During the 2021-22 school year, 400 Handley students per semester — 200 in the morning and 200 in the afternoon — will attend the Innovation Center, which is located in a newly renovated building at 536 Jefferson St. that formerly housed John Kerr Elementary School. Handley, which is located nearby, has about 1,300 students.
Students can take core academic classes in addition to CTE courses at the Innovation Center. To get to the facility, students can take a shuttle from Handley, or they can walk.
Peyton, who attended elementary school in the building, said entering the renovated space was “shocking” but “cool.”
Renovations, which began in the fall of 2019, took about two years to complete and transformed the circa 1972 elementary school building into a facility with a modern look and amenities. The project cost about $17 million. Most was funded by Winchester City Council, with other contributions coming from donations and grants. Loudoun County residents Karen and Fred Schaufeld donated $1 million to the project in honor of Karen’s parents, Emil and Grace Shihadeh, who worked as a welder and a nurse, respectively.
“It’s been so refreshing” to see students in the building for the first time, said WPS CTE Coordinator Katie Lockhart.
Handley Principal Shahrazad Kablan said many students who returned to Handley after their morning classes at the Innovation Center were impressed with the new facility.
Former nurse Tiffany Markosky, who is embarking on her first year teaching, will get to do it in a brand-new classroom at the Innovation Center. She said teaching at the center brings her full circle, as she took similar classes a Handley 15 years ago. She will be teaching health sciences in a classroom designed to look like a patient room in a hospital, with beds and a simulation ambulance.
“Helping kids get into patient care is going to be awesome,” Markosky said. “I think that it’s great that the school and the School Board [were] able to put all of this together, because it gives the kids more of a look at how it will be to work in a facility.”
Lord Fairfax Community College students will use the Innovation Center at night. WPS formed a partnership with LFCC in which the community college provides instructors and equipment for certification and credit-bearing courses at the center.
