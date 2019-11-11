BERRYVILLE — Through their commitment to freedom, American military veterans have made the United States and the world more secure, Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., U.S. Marine Corps, retired, told about 100 people who attended a Veterans Day program at Clarke County High School on Sunday afternoon.
“Those brave men who have gone across the oceans and have faced death far from America were peaceful men,” said Barnum, a recipient of the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam. “They didn’t want war, but they knew what needed to be done.”
“Unfortunately my friends, war is real, just as evil is real,” he said. “War is wrong. The killing, the suffering, the disease and inhumanity. All of these things are wrong. But as a practical fact, they do exist. And reality demands that we recognize these evils as we work to eradicate them. If we lay down our arms in a display of faith and goodness, we only expose ourselves defenseless to those who are neither good nor faithful. We must accept these facts, as we accept the other realities of life.”
He told the crowd, which included dozens of veterans from Berryville and Clarke County, to be grateful that they live in “the greatest country in the world.” He told them they should be proud to be Americans. “And for God’s sake, don’t ever be afraid to show it.”
Dr. Richard Siemens, of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va., reminded the audience that there are “nearly 20 million living American veterans. Ordinary citizens who did extraordinary things for all of us.”
He said veterans deserve “our best efforts” to take care of them, adding that long after battles end “the cost of freedom is still being paid.”
Sunday’s ceremony featured music by the Clarke County Community Band and Clarke County High School Chorus. It also included the Clarke County Honor Guard posting the colors and American Legion Post 41 and VFW Post 9760 laying a wreath.
Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss presented the Berryville-Clarke County Veteran of the Year Award to Chris Shipe. The award is given to a local veteran who exemplifies the tradition of the citizen-soldier, whose dedication to the nation does not end when his or her military service is complete.
After graduating from Bloomburg University of Pennsylvania in 1983, Shipe served in the Army from 1983 to 1987. Stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and in Germany, he served with the elite 2nd Armored Division, whose motto is “Hell on Wheels.”
Shipe, 58, and his wife, Diane, live in Berryville, where he has served in various capacities on insurance cooperative boards and industry committees. He serves on the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative board of directors and is currently its president.
He also has been a volunteer firefighter since he was 16. He continues to run calls with the John H. Enders Fire and Rescue Company in Berryville and has been its president for 10 years. In his spare time, Shipe enjoys restoring old fire engines. He also is a lay leader at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church. And he is an active member and vice president of the Clarke County Community Band.
“This is an incredible surprise,” Shipe said. “...Today is a wonderful example of who we are as a community, where we come together as a group to celebrate Veterans Day.”
Shipe’s name will be added to a plaque in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center that includes the names of previous winners.
