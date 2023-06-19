The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday considered an ordinance amendment that would allow shipping containers to be used for storage on properties zoned Rural Areas (RA) but prohibit it in some other locations.
At least two supervisors cited concerns about the rights of property owners.
Defined as “prefabricated, durable steel intermodal shipping boxes” in county documents, shipping containers are now in a “grey area” in terms of regulation, according to county staff. Currently, county zoning does not expressly permit shipping containers for storage uses.
“In practice, the zoning administrator has prohibited the use of shipping containers as storage in all of our districts except where they were accessory to intermodal freight activity, which would be in our industrial districts,” said Senior Planner Tyler Klein. “The lack of a codified requirement has created an enforcement challenge for staff. They [shipping containers] don’t require any kind of building permit, so they are in this kind of grey area of regulation.”
As drafted, the proposed ordinance amendment would prohibit shipping containers for accessory storage uses in Residential Performance (RP), Residential Planned Community (R4), Residential Recreational Community (R5) and Mobile Home Community (MH1) zoning districts, while making them legal in RA districts.
Several supervisors expressed concerns about the regulation of shipping containers.
“I absolutely cannot see us as a board wanting to regulate this. I think the county needs to get out of the overregulation business and allow folks to use their property in a way in which they see fit,” said Shawn Graber (Back Creek).
“Always with the government: once a right is taken, it is forever gone,” said Josh Ludwig (Shawnee). “So I think this deserves more thinking as to the possible uses or whether we should be passing ordinances that restrict individual rights in any case.”
Graber and Ludwig noted that a modified shipping container has been fashioned into a bus stop shelter in Shawneeland in an R5 zoning district.
“So the county can use them in R5 because it is cheaper for the county. It saves us trouble, we don’t have to buffer (screen with trees or plants). It doesn’t matter if it’s an eyesore or not in the public’s view, but private citizens cannot use them,” Ludwig said.
Planning Director Wyatt Pearson said the planning department was not involved with the review for the shipping container bus shelter in Shawneeland.
“Our office was in no way involved with the review as it relates to those bus stop shelters,” Pearson said. “And know that the purpose for bringing this ordinance amendment back is to garner your thoughts on it, and you can forward it to public hearing however you think is appropriate to address it.”
Ludwig then gave a slideshow presentation in which he showed several photographs of shipping containers in the county. The pictures showed at least one “buffered” shipping container on private property that Ludwig said was “far less of an eye-sore than our use of them as bus stops.”
Graber said more conversations needed to be had on the specifics of the proposal, such as potential setback requirements or whether the county would allow modifications to shipping containers. The ordinance amendment was previously discussed in 2018 but no consensus was reached.
“I think the board needs to consider this in two ways: first, do we want to allow for the modification of these or do we not want to allow for the modification of these and, second, where do we want these?” Graber said. “And I don’t think at the present time we have had conversation enough to forward anything to public hearing.”
There was no mention at Wednesday’s meeting when the supervisors would take up the matter up again. None of the supervisors made a motion to forward the ordinance amendment to a public hearing.
