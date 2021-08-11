For the first time in nearly 40 years, a New Market team has won a Rockingham County Baseball League championship.
The New Market Shockers, last season’s league runner-up, sealed the deal in their return to the RCBL finals this week with a four-game sweep of Stuarts Draft in the best-of-seven series, which ended with the Shockers’ 8-4 win on the road on Tuesday night. Not since 1972, when the Twin County Twins claimed the crown, had a New Market team won an RCBL title.
“The mindset all year was we’ve got to get back to the finals and we’ve got to finish the job this time,” New Market head coach Nolan Potts, a graduate of John Handley High School and Shenandoah University, said on Wednesday. “The guys have really bought into that. … The guys that were there last year understood that we were real close and how much it would mean to the organization, to the people who have been with the old Twin County organization before the Shockers were around. They really bought in all summer and they made the time commitment. … A lot of them came to most of the games and played some really good ball over the last two months. It was nice to cap off the summer with a title.”
The Shockers, winners of the RCBL’s regular-season pennant with a 15-6 overall record, were dominant in the playoffs and swept their way through the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals series, a total of nine games.
They opened postseason play with a two-game sweep of Elkton, outlasted Bridgewater in a trio of high-scoring affairs in the best-of-five semifinal series and rallied twice in four games to beat Stuarts Draft for their first title since the Shockers were formed in 2004.
After winning Game 1 of the championship series against the Diamondbacks by a lopsided 15-1 score, New Market needed to rally with five runs in the top of the ninth to edge Stuarts Draft, 10-9, and take a 2-0 series lead on Saturday. Five early runs and a stellar pitching performance by Calvin Pastel (Shenandoah University) lifted the Shockers to a 5-2 win in Monday’s Game 3 before they closed out the series with a well-rounded game on Tuesday night.
Henry Delavergne (Shenandoah University) led off Game 4 with a solo homer to give New Market an early lead, though the Shockers had to rally from down 4-2 with six unanswered runs over the final six innings to complete the sweep.
Pearce Bucher (Sherando High/Shenandoah University) and Luke Estep (Central High/Roanoke College) had two hits apiece for the Shockers in the win, with Bucher notching two RBIs and Estep one to bring his series total to nine to go along with a triple and two homers.
Cade Templeton, a Shenandoah University left-hander, threw five innings of scoreless relief in Tuesday’s title-clincher while limiting Draft to a hit and two walks and striking out six.
“You don’t want to let good teams like Stuarts Draft hang around,” said Potts, who put himself in as a pinch-hitter in Game 2 on Saturday and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the top of the ninth.
He added that he was glad New Market closed out the series on Tuesday because “you don’t want to prolong the series and give them any sort of life, give them any sort of opportunity to come back and make a series of it. Just happy to do it there. I wish we could’ve done it at home just because it’s a little closer for us, but to be able to finish it off last night just meant everything to us.”
Potts said that New Market’s strategy all season long was to simply try to get “good enough” pitching to keep its potent offense in the game, an approach that didn’t change come playoff time. While the Shockers scored 90 runs in nine postseason contests, they posted a collective 3.99 ERA and got complete-game outings from starting pitchers Kirk Messick and Pastel in Games 1 and 3 of the championship series.
Bucher, who was named the finals MVP after going 7-for-17 (.412) with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs in the series, batted .432 with two homers and 12 RBIs in the playoffs, while Estep drove in 18 runs in seven playoff games and had a key ninth-inning, three-run homer in Game 2 of the finals. Frankie Ritter, another Sherando grad and Shenandoah University player, hit .366 in the postseason, scored 11 runs and stole 10 bases, including eight in the championship series.
“The whole key was we had to get good pitching and we had to play solid defense because those were gonna be the two things that could let us down,” Potts said of the Shockers’ playoff run. “Our offense was pretty solid from top to bottom, so we knew we were gonna hit, but if we could get some pitching and some defense we were gonna be fine.”
For guys like Potts — who has been with the Shockers as a player and/or coach since 2014, when New Market won only six games and “we really weren’t competitive” — winning the RCBL title was a big deal.
Messick, the league’s Pitcher of the Year who also serves as Potts’ assistant coach, is an RCBL veteran; Nick Goode, a James Wood High School and Shenandoah University grad, has been with the Shockers for six total seasons and contemplated hanging up his cleats each of the last two years; and Ty Bennett, another Shenandoah University product, has been with Potts as a player longer than any of the other current Hornets, Potts said. All won their first league championship on Tuesday.
“[Messick has] been in the league 18 years and never won a championship and he finally got one, and he wasn’t expecting that. He’s 35 years old and he didn’t think he was ever gonna get one, and sure enough he gets one this year,” Potts said. “Guys like Nick and Ty who were there for some lean years heading into this, I know it means a lot to them.
“And for me personally, just seeing from where we were a couple years ago to where we’ve gotten it now, it’s really gratifying to know the time and effort we’ve put in and the recruiting of players and getting the right mix of guys to come down and play makes it worthwhile.”
