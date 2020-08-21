The New Market Shockers’ path to their first Rockingham County Baseball League championship just got a whole lot tougher.
The road was already a daunting one at the start of the best-of-7 championship series, one that had to go through regular-season pennant winner Broadway, a team that had thumped New Market in three prior meetings this summer. Now the Shockers are in a 2-0 hole after Thursday’s 11-4 loss at home at Rebel Park in Game 2, and they need to quickly find answers to keep the Bruins from running away with the RCBL title.
How the Shockers respond in today’s Game 3 at James Madison University’s Eagle Field will be crucial. They’ve already lost Game 1 in heartbreaking fashion, blowing a 4-1 lead in the eighth and losing 5-4 on a hit-by-pitch in the ninth, and missed some chances in Game 2 that could’ve altered the outcome of a game that head coach Nolan Potts said was closer than the final score indicated.
“I told [the players], I said they beat you pretty bad three times in the regular season. You’re two mistakes away from beating them in Game 1 and then you’re hanging around the entire game in Game 2, so it’s not as if they’ve come out and just blown our doors off,” Potts said on Friday. “We’re trying to take a little solace in that but obviously they know that Game 3, you can’t get down 3-0. You’re gonna give yourself a pretty impossible task if you get down 3-0.”
New Market will turn to ace Darrell Thompson to try to staunch the bleeding on Saturday. The left-hander has been outstanding on the mound this postseason, during which he’s allowed just three earned runs and struck out 54 in 30 innings.
“We have to,” Potts said of handing the Game 3 ball to Thompson, who threw 127 pitches in a complete-game effort against Grottoes on Monday to send the Shockers into the finals. “We can’t get down 3-0, and the guys know it. We’ve had a hard enough time beating [Broadway]once this year. We haven’t done it yet. To beat them four straight times, I don’t know if anybody in the league can do that this year.
“[Thompson] was watching the game [Thursday],” Potts added. “He was taking notes on their lineup and preparing as he always does. We talked ... when I was on my way home and he’s ready to go. He’s got a game plan and he’s gonna go out there and execute it for us.”
New Market’s hope is that Thompson can rein in a Broadway offense that bashed five home runs in Thursday’s win and had three players — Tyler Ault, Chase DeLauter and Matt Meiser — finish with three RBIs.
DeLauter, a slugger from JMU, had three solo homers in Game 2. Despite DeLauter’s power display, Potts hasn’t been entirely discouraged by the way New Market’s pitchers have approached the league MVP in the first two games of the series.
“The first home run he hit out, it was way off the plate,” Potts said of DeLauter’s fourth-inning jack off Shockers starter Colton Harlow, who allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits, a walk and six strikeouts in five innings. “It was a slider away from a lefty and he does what he does. He’s a very good player. The last two at-bats he had, the pitches weren’t executed well but I was telling the guys this yesterday, they’re only solo homers. We’re not pitching to him when there’s guys on base. Solo homers aren’t gonna be the reason we lose this series. ... Now, if we’re gonna continue to pitch to him, guys gotta make better pitches. That’s really what it boils down to.”
That, and finding ways to generate more offense.
New Market struck first on Thursday when Henry Delavergne hit a two-run homer off Broadway starter Liam McDonnell in the bottom of the second but mustered little else offensively from there. The Shockers had a chance to cut into a 6-2 deficit in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases with one out, but they managed just one run on a walk to leadoff hitter Frankie Ritter.
Broadway then blew the game open with a five-run eighth.
“It’s been something that’s plagued us pretty much all year long,” said Potts, whose team struck out 14 times and left eight men on base. “It just seems like it’s the worst time possible that we don’t get those runs. ... We had the top of our order up and we just didn’t find a way to get any runs in. In championship series against good teams, you’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities.”
Since scoring 10 runs each in Games 1 and 2 of the semifinal series against Grottoes, New Market hasn’t scored more than four runs in its last five games.
“We’ve scored four runs each of the last two nights and you’re putting yourself in a pretty hard spot if you’re only gonna get four runs a game against a team like that,” Potts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.