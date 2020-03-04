WINCHESTER — Howard Shockey & Sons Inc. has named its newest senior vice president.
Shockey, which is a provider of general contracting, design-build and construction management services for public and private sector clients in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia, announced the addition of Jonathan Cadle, according to a Monday press release from the company.
Cadle most recently served as vice president at Hitt Contracting, Inc., which was responsible for the Navy Federal Credit Union Building 3.
At Shockey, Cadle will oversee construction operations and be responsible for ensuring that the highest levels of systems and processes are in place, according to the release. He will also focus on maintaining ongoing client and subcontractor relationships in addition to training and attracting “top industry talent” for teams at the company.
"Jon's proven expertise in operational leadership, training, and budget management will ensure that Shockey achieves its safety, quality, schedule and budget goals as our company continues to grow," Schockey President Jeff Boehm said in the release.
Cadle said he is “honored and excited” for the opportunity.
“I believe firmly in the importance of strengthening our systems and processes as a primary means of managing project risk as we take on new challenges and look to grow for the future,” he said in the release. “Strong risk management, combined with hiring and retaining top industry talent, is the key to smart growth. I look forward to leading that endeavor and to the exciting times ahead here at Shockey."
Boehm labeled Cadle a “problem solver by nature.”
“He thrives on tackling difficult challenges and successfully providing solutions. His exemplary track record in management is underscored by his integrity, ability, and deep construction knowledge. He understands Shockey's Partner of Choice approach to its business," Boehm said in the release.
Cadle has 25 years in the construction business, including 15 with Hitt. He will be based at the Shockey headquarters in Winchester.
