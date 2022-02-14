WINCHESTER — A gun was used in self-defense at an apartment building in the 900 block of South Cameron Street on Feb. 4, according to city police.
The tenant who fired a pistol at another tenant during a fight won't be charged. Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney, ruled the shooter fired in self-defense after being assaulted, according to Officer Amber M. Polk's criminal complaint. Kenneth Jacob Sloat, who allegedly assaulted the shooter, was charged with assault and battery.
The shooting, reported at 3:51 p.m., was triggered by a noise complaint. The shooter said he'd yelled earlier in the day from his apartment, telling Sloat to keep the noise down outside. He said Sloat, who lives next door, later began pounding on his door. Fearing Sloat was going to break in, the man came to the door with a pistol and opened the door.
When the man cocked the gun, Sloat allegedly punched him in the face. The man then fired a shot near Sloat's ear, at which point the parties separated.
Sloat, 42, was released on his own recognizance and is due in Winchester General District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Incidents of self-defense gun use are rarely reported. Of 14,145 crime incidents reported in the National Crime Victimization Survey between 2007-11, guns were used to threaten or attack the criminal just 127 times, or about 1%, according to a 2015 analysis by David Hemenway, a professor of public health policy at the Harvard University School of Public Health, and Sara J. Solnick, an associate professor of economics at the University of Vermont. The researchers cautioned the survey involves self-reporting by victims, so some incidents may have gone unreported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.