WINCHESTER — A Frederick Circuit Court jury on Tuesday ruled that Brandon Willis Kamga had the blood of Wayne Lamont Starks Jr. on his hands, literally and figuratively.
Kamga, who tried to stop the bleeding after Starks was accidentally shot on July 7, 2020, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated just 45 minutes before reaching a verdict.
Starks, 25, was shot in the basement of a Frederick County townhouse where he was living with his friend Kendall Mackenzie Smith. Kamga, Smith and Starks were recording rap music while drinking brandy laced with Xanax — a prescription sedative that can impair judgment — and smoking marijuana. With the defense and prosecution agreeing Starks hadn't shot himself, jurors had to decide if Kamga or Smith was responsible. "Logic dictates if it wasn't [Kamga] and it wasn't self-inflicted, it was Kendell," Kamga's attorney Louis T. Campola told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV with the jury outside the courtroom.
Testifying on Monday for the prosecution, Smith said he was wearing headphones and listening to a vocal track he had just recorded when the shooting occurred. He said Kamga was sitting to his right with a computer playing back the recording. Starks was behind the two men smoking a joint, with Kamga to his right.
Dr. Jocelyn Posthumus, a former assistant chief medical examiner with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science who performed Starks' autopsy, testified the shot was fired 15 to 18 inches away from Starks and below where he was standing. The 9 mm bullet from a Walther PPS M2 semi-automatic pistol struck Starks just above his right elbow, then traveled upward, piercing his neck before lodging in a door frame.
In a recorded interview with police a few hours after the shooting, Kamga said he was sitting in a chair. But he testified on Tuesday that he was leaning over the computer while standing when the shooting occurred.
"I heard a gunshot and Kendell yelled that Wayne shot himself," Kamga said. "The gun was on the floor."
Though he denied shooting Starks, Kamga wouldn't implicate Smith when cross examined by Ryan W. Perry, a county assistant commonwealth's attorney. Asked if he saw Smith shoot Starks, Kamga said his eyes were focused on the computer.
"I was looking forward," Kamga said. "I didn't see what was going on around me."
The 24-year-old Kamga, who was a star high school basketball guard in Reston, said he and the 25-year-old Smith became friends while playing on travel teams as teenagers. Kamga, who graduated from Cal State Fullerton where he was a starting guard, was training in the summer of 2020 in hopes of getting a contract to play in the NBA or overseas. He'd returned to Virginia and was visiting Smith at the townhouse on the night of the shooting.
Kamga said he bought the pistol about three weeks before the shooting, but he had never fired it and had only been to shooting ranges two or three times in his life. He said he'd left the gun with Smith about two weeks before the shooting because he didn't want to have it around his family. He said he was planning to sell it to Smith.
Starks, a part-time electrician who grew up in Front Royal, was temporarily living with Smith. They were close friends, Smith testified. Kamga said he met Starks only a few weeks before the shooting.
According to court documents, Smith told police in a taped interview a few hours after the shooting that while he hadn't seen Kamga shoot Starks, he'd seen him dancing with the gun shortly before the shooting. On Monday, Smith testified Kamga told him that if police found gunshot residue on his hands, he planned to say he tried to stop Starks from shooting himself. Neither Kamga nor Smith tested positive for gunshot residue, but Douglas H. DeGaetano, a forensic scientist, testified on Tuesday that the negative tests could be due to both men having Starks' blood on their hands.
Campola had vowed in August to call Starks' relatives to testify that Starks had been afraid of Smith, but Kamga was the only witness he called. Nonetheless, in closing arguments, Campola attacked Smith's credibility. He questioned why Smith waited until less than a month before the trial to allege Kamga confessed. Campola also questioned whether Smith's testimony was motivated by hopes of getting leniency from prosecutors in an unrelated case. Smith was indicted in August on charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a firearm while possessing drugs over a June 20, 2020, incident.
Perry conceded Smith, who cursed deputies and had to be handcuffed after trying to leave the townhouse, "acted like a jerk" after the shooting. But he said police body camera footage, which showed Kamga sobbing uncontrollably while Smith tried to console him, illustrated Kamga was feeling guilty for shooting Starks. Perry also urged jurors to focus on the bullet's trajectory.
"If the shot came from Kendell, it would've hit the back of the wall," he said. "This is science. It's like CSI. It goes from the chair to the [door frame]. The chair [Kamga] put himself sitting in."
Kamga, who had his bond revoked after the conviction, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26. In seeking bond revocation, Perry told Eldridge that state sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of 11 months imprisonment. Perry wouldn't say after the trial what the recommended midpoint or maximum are.
Despite misgivings about Smith, Starks' relatives said after the trial that they are convinced Kamga was the shooter.
"All the evidence pointed right to him," Wayne Lamont Starks Sr. said. "I'm glad he's in jail. This is the worst thing I've ever been through."
Kamga's family expressed disappointment with the verdict. "We're shocked and saddened by this," said Ley Kamga, Kamga's sister.
