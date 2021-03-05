WINCHESTER — Three-and-a-half years after Victor Purchase Jr. was shot in the mouth, a domestic assault charge against his then-girlfriend Audrey Rachel Schultheis has been dismissed.
Schultheis appeared briefly in Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday and had the charge dismissed for two years of good behavior. On Oct. 8, 2017, authorities said she shot Purchase during an argument in the bathroom of a Monticello Square apartment.
In a plea bargain in 2019, Schultheis pleaded no contest to brandishing a firearm. No contest pleas, in which defendants don’t admit guilt but concede there is enough evidence for conviction, are treated as convictions by courts. As part of the plea agreement, charges against her for discharging a firearm and reckless handling were dismissed.
Schultheis, who wouldn’t comment on Thursday, was sentenced to a year with eight months suspended. Due to good time, the 30-year-old was jailed two months at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
Purchase Jr. couldn’t be reached for comment after the sentencing, but his father, Victor Purchase Sr., said his son only agreed to the plea bargain because it classified him as a crime victim and made him eligible for money from the Virginia Victims Fund to help pay his medical bills.
A bullet from Purchase Jr.’s 9 mm Glock semi-automatic pistol struck his lip and exited through his left cheek. The 31-year-old lost four teeth, had a fifth ground down and needed 300 stitches and bone graft surgery. Purchase Sr. said his son had multiple surgeries costing roughly $150,000 and most of the money wasn’t covered by his health insurance.
“Had she been found not guilty [at trial], he wouldn’t have been a victim and he wouldn’t have been eligible for those funds,” Purchase Sr. said. “It’s a sad state of affairs that the commonwealth thought they couldn’t win it.”
Purchase Jr. told The Winchester Star in 2017 that the shooting culminated following a year of abuse by Schultheis, who he said repeatedly threatened to call police and accused him of domestic violence. Purchase said that before the shooting, Schultheis told him she wanted to break up with him and when he agreed she became angry. He said she asked him to take one last shower together and he agreed.
As he was preparing to get into the shower, Purchase said Schultheis attacked him, then retrieved his pistol from the bedroom. He said she pushed him down with her left hand and fired the Glock with her right hand.
After being shot, Purchase Jr. obtained a protection order against Schultheis. In the order, he said she repeatedly pointed a gun at him and attacked him during their 18-month relationship. He also showed The Star phone video that he said he showed to the court to obtain the protection order. The video showed Purchase sitting in a car and Schultheis reaching in and hitting him.
Christopher Magnusson, who was married to Schultheis between 2010-15, told The Star in 2017 that Schultheis contacted him and asked him not to testify against her if she was charged. He said she was frequently abusive during their marriage and twice pointed a gun at him.
However, attorney William August “Beau” Bassler said in 2019 that his client accidentally shot Purchase after he pointed the gun at her and they struggled for the weapon. Had the case gone to trial, Bassler said an expert witness would’ve testified for the defense that the bullet trajectory would’ve verified Schultheis’ version of the shooting.
But Purchase Sr. said on Thursday that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office failed to do trajectory pattern testing. He said at least two weeks after the shooting, investigator Jared Nail called his son about doing the testing. By that time the landlord had done repairs in the bathroom and the bullet hole had been removed. He said Nail screamed at his son about allowing the repairs to occur.
“I had to jump on the line and say, ‘I don’t know what kind of detective you are, but the minute you left that house, it was no longer your crime scene. You should have done your trajectory patterns that night or got a warrant to secure it as a crime scene,’” Purchase Sr. said. “The fact that her attorney puts out a statement that he had a ballistics expert who was going to testify that the trajectory patterns matched her story is 100% a lie.”
However, Bassler said the tests were done on Nov. 4, 2017, and verified Schultheis’ version.
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said he wouldn’t comment unless Purchase Jr. lodges a complaint against the Sheriff’s Office. Besides being angry about how the investigation was handled, Purchase Sr. said he worries that Schultheis — who was convicted of a misdemeanor — will eventually get her gun rights restored.
Her gun rights will be restored in 2024.
“I’m 100% pro-Second Amendment,” he said. “But that’s a person who shouldn’t have a gun.”
I feel INCREDIBLY at ease and vastly safer knowing these two will have their guns back soon.
"...“I’m 100% pro-Second Amendment,” he said. “But that’s a person who shouldn’t have a gun.”..." I 100% agree. My question is why the heck would you stick around after the first instance of physical abuse? Plenty of fish in the sea.
