WINCHESTER — Donnie Eric Stephen Johnson said he shot in self-defense when a man to whom he was selling drugs attacked him in 2020.
“He was going to kill me,” Johnson told Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicholas H. Dempsey on body camera footage played at Johnson’s sentencing in county Circuit Court on Thursday. “I had to shoot.”
But Johnson’s assertion didn’t matter because his conviction in December for possession of a firearm while selling a Schedule I/II drug carried a five-year mandatory minimum sentence. Johnson was also convicted of shooting into an occupied building, shooting in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 17 years with 11 years and five months suspended. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of five years, a midpoint of five years, and a maximum of five years and seven months.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 29, 2020, outside the home where Johnson was living in the 1200 block of Amy Avenue in the Arcadia Crossing Mobile Home Park off Berryville Avenue. He was openly carrying a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol — open carry of firearms is legal in Virginia — when he put the drugs in the trunk of a car driven by the girlfriend of Daniel Simmons.
Johnson said Simmons then knocked him down and began punching him. Believing Simmons had a gun, Johnson said he fired three shots while laying on his back. One bullet struck Johnson in his right leg and another struck a 16-year-old boy in the leg. The boy had accompanied Simmons and was standing outside the car. The third bullet hit the molding on the front door of the home next door, which was occupied by two of Johnson’s neighbors.
Johnson’s sentence could’ve been longer. Jurors acquitted him of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony. Those charges carried a maximum 40-year penalty.
In asking Judge Alexander R. Iden for the minimum sentence, defense attorney Louis T. Campola said mandatory minimums are an example of politicians grandstanding to look tough on crime and not trusting judges to exercise discretion when there are extenuating circumstances. He said Johnson had a Second Amendment right to carry a gun for protection and was punched three times before firing.
“The gun was not used in the furthering of a drug transaction,” Campola said. “He was using it to protect himself.”
Thomas M. Kersey, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, countered that drug dealing is inherently risky and carrying a gun while dealing increases the danger. Besides wounding the boy and himself, Kersey noted Johnson endangered his neighbors.
“This is abhorrent conduct,” Kersey said. “There are Second Amendment rights, but you don’t get to play the Second Amendment when you go to sell drugs and shoot a 16-year-old kid.”
Prior to the sentencing, Campola sought to have the verdict thrown out. He maintained the evidence chain of custody had been broken and that the Winchester Medical Center nurse who found the eutylone in Johnson’s sock should have been called to testify. He also said Kersey prejudiced the jury by referencing marijuana that Johnson was growing at home. And he said Iden should’ve issued an instruction to the jury limiting what evidence they could consider after Iden refused to declare a mistrial over the marijuana reference. Iden dismissed the motions.
The 24-year-old Johnson’s sentence includes nearly two years of time served. Upon release, he will be on five years of supervised probation.
Linda Schmitt, Johnson’s mother, said his lack of a serious prior criminal record and the fact that he was assaulted before shooting should’ve led to a more lenient sentence. She said mandatory minimums are overly punitive.
“You’re keeping a dad from being with his 19-month-old daughter. He’s never seen her. He’s never touched her,” she said. “What kind of justice is that? It’s just society being cruel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.