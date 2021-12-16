WINCHESTER — Dealing drugs didn’t mean Donnie Eric Stephen Johnson forfeited his right to shoot in self-defense when he was attacked and robbed of his drugs last year, jurors ruled Wednesday in Frederick Circuit Court.
While acquitting Johnson of the most serious charges he faced, the seven-man, five-woman jury found he acted recklessly in shooting himself and a teenage boy. Johnson faces at least five years imprisonment at his sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 17. Jurors, who deliberated about three hours, wouldn’t comment to The Winchester Star after their verdict.
They acquitted the 24-year-old Johnson of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony. He faced a maximum of 40 years on those charges.
The most serious charge he was convicted on was possession of a firearm while attempting to distribute eutylone (a synthetic stimulant), which carries a five-year mandatory minimum. He was also convicted of reckless handling of a firearm that carries a one-year maximum, unlawful shooting into a dwelling that has a five-year maximum and shooting in the commission of a felony, which has a five-year maximum. The last charge was modified from the more serious charge of maliciously shooting into a dwelling. State sentencing guidelines, which haven’t been calculated yet, typically recommend a range below the maximum sentences.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 29, 2020, outside the home where Johnson was living in the 1200 block of Amy Avenue in the Arcadia Crossing Mobile Home Park off Berryville Avenue. One bullet struck Johnson in his right leg, another struck the then-16-year-old boy in the leg and the other hit the molding on the front door of the home next door to Johnson’s home, which two neighbors were in at the time.
Johnson never testified during the trial, which began Monday, but statements he made to a deputy while being treated for his wound at Winchester Medical Center were played for the jury Tuesday. He said he fired a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in self-defense after being sucker punched and repeatedly struck by Simmons. He contended the boy had also attacked him and that one of his attackers had a gun.
“I fired three shots,” Johnson said on the deputy’s body camera recording. “I aimed for the legs because I didn’t want to kill him.”
Johnson also admitted a small amount of eutylone found in his sock at the hospital belonged to him. He said he put the pistol under a couch in the mobile home after being shot and police found it there along with a small amount of marijuana. They said they also found marijuana plants in a garbage can in the bathtub of the home.
Simmons didn’t testify and wasn’t charged in the incident, but the teen said Simmons told him when they drove in from West Virginia that he planned to rob Johnson. The deal, involving a small amount of eutylone, was arranged on Snapchat and Johnson didn’t know Simmons or the boy.
While he said he knew Johnson was going to be ripped off, the teen testified he didn’t help Simmons attack Johnson and Johnson was the only one who had a gun. The teen said he was hit with the second shot as he tried to get in the car with the two women who had driven he and Simmons to the county. The boy, who said he has fully recovered except for experiencing numbness in his leg, said he initially told police he was shot in a random drive-by shooting because he didn’t want to get in trouble, but then quickly admitted he was shot during a drug robbery.
Jurors essentially ruled that Johnson acted in the heat of passion rather than in a premeditated way. They rejected the closing argument of Thomas M. Kersey, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney and lead prosecutor in the case.
“There is no heat of passion here. The defendant had the weapon and he said at the hospital, ‘I shot first and I aimed for the legs.’ That’s not heat of passion,” Kersey said. “This is not a self-defense case. This is a confession case.”
Defense attorney Louis T. Campola countered that Johnson always carries a gun for self-defense and has a Second Amendment right to bear arms. He noted the teen said Simmons started the fight and punched Johnson at least three times.
“Once he starts punching him, all bets are off. He has the right to protect himself,” Campola said. “Donnie says, ‘I’m getting the crap beat out of me. I’m in fear for my life.’ And that’s when he took his gun out.”
While Johnson avoided the most serious charges, Ross P. Spicer, commonwealth’s attorney, said in an interview that he wasn’t disappointed with the verdict and that jurors did a good job in a complicated and unique case. He said wasn’t concerned the verdict might send a dangerous precedent that drug dealers who fire guns can avoid the strictest penalties if they shoot in self defense. “I don’t believe it sends a negative message,” he said.
Spicer said Simmons wasn’t charged because he assisted in the prosecution of Johnson, who committed more serious crimes.
“Frequently in cases, the commonwealth has to take its witnesses as it finds them,” he said. “It doesn’t have the luxury of being able to choose the people who are victims of crime.”
Spicer said everyone involved in the case was “profoundly lucky” they weren’t killed or seriously wounded.
“Drug dealing is an inherently dangerous endeavor that continues to be a problem in our community,” he said. “Unfortunately, as was illustrated in this case, bullets don’t recognize and remained confined to only the people that are involved in the illegal activity.”
While pleased that his client was acquitted of the most serious charges, Campola said he was disappointed about the gun charge conviction because it carries a mandatory minimum. Campola, a former county assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said mandatory minimums handcuff judges.
“They take away discretion from the court,” he said. “Each case is different. It paints everyone with the same brush.”
