CLEAR BROOK — A 34-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot after fleeing an Interstate 81 rest area in Frederick County where he shot his girlfriend and three men who intervened in a physical altercation between the couple, Virginia State Police say.
Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Cesar Juarez Avila — whose home address was unavailable as of press time — and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument that elevated into a physical argument at the rest area at the I-81 southbound 320 mile marker, Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corrine Geller said.
"That's when these three other men that were just motorist — they weren't connected with the couple at all ... they tried to step in and intervene for the woman's safety," Geller said
Avila then shot his girlfriend and the three men with a handgun, a state police news release states. His girlfriend and two of the men were transported to Winchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries while the third male victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
After the shooting, the release says Avila fled the rest area in a Chevrolet Malibu, which was spotted driving on Airport Road shortly after noon by a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy. A pursuit ensued and the release says police "positioned their vehicles around the suspect vehicle and forced it to stop." Geller explained that the vehicle was stopped at a roundabout southeast of where Victory Road and Airport Road intersect.
"When the Malibu came to a stop, law enforcement witnessed shots being fired inside the Malibu. When troopers approached the vehicle, they located Avila in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound," the release states, adding that police did not fire any shots and a handgun was recovered from the Malibu.
The release states that Avila was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he died. His body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination.
"At this stage of the investigation, it appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound but the medical examiner will be the one to confirm that," Geller said.
A black and white dog belonging to a bystander at the rest stop ran away after being frightened by the gunfire and was still missing Sunday evening, according to social media posts.
The I-81 southbound Rest Area was closed during investigation and reopened to the public at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office.
