WINCHESTER — The Nov. 11 shooting of a man who police say fired on them before being killed by an officer has been ruled a justifiable homicide.
Marc H. Abrams, Winchester commonwealth's attorney, announced his decision on Tuesday. He said he reviewed a report by the Virginia State Police Department for about a week before deciding the killing of Eric Lyn Clark by Cpl. Sean C. O'Connor was justified. State police conducted the investigation rather than local police to avoid a conflict of interest.
In addition to statements from officers, Abrams said he looked at body camera footage from about seven officers. He said in some of the footage it is difficult to see Clark, but it clearly shows officers tried to get him to surrender before O'Connor shot him. "They kept trying to engage him, but he wasn't communicative," Abrams said.
Abrams said he also went to the scene of the gunfight shortly after it occurred and saw at least seven bullet holes in a police cruiser that police said Clark fired at before being killed. "This was a case of the facts speaking for themselves," Abrams said.
O'Connor shot Clark outside Clark's apartment at the Hillcrest Apartments complex at 2450 Massanutten Terrace around 7:15 a.m. Police were called to the complex at 6:51 a.m. after a neighbor said Clark was smashing the neighbor's pickup truck window with a sledgehammer.
According to a search warrant affidavit written by state police Special Agent Adam Galton, when two officers arrived on foot, Clark came out of his apartment carrying a semi-automatic rifle. When a third officer arrived in the parking lot in a police cruiser, Galton wrote that Clark "began firing at the front of the patrol vehicle striking it multiple times while the WPD officer was still inside."
Police said Clark fired from the porch of his apartment at the cruiser, which was about 50 yards away. The officer inside wasn't hurt but was trapped in the cruiser for several minutes before running for cover. Police haven't identified the officer, but said she was hired in 2003.
Neighbor David Webster told The Winchester Star after the shooting that police tried to negotiate with Clark, but he wouldn't put down the AK-47-style assault rifle he was carrying. Webster said police told him to go inside his home. About 10 minutes later, Webster said he heard two shots. Abrams said one of them killed Clark.
Police Chief John R. Piper praised O'Connor and the other officers involved. He said they may have prevented Clark from taking lives, but he emphasized deadly force is a last resort.
"No one enters the law enforcement profession wanting to take a life," Piper said in a news release. "However, when circumstances exist which require the use of deadly force to protect officers or citizens, then our community should feel comfort knowing our officers are well trained, properly equipped and prepared."
O'Connor, hired in 2008, shot Clark with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. In 2018, Piper got City Council to approve purchasing the rifles so all patrol officers could carry them in their cruisers. Piper said after the shooting that the rifles are needed because there might be situations where officers can't wait for a SWAT team to arrive.
Clark, 52, was a father of one who graduated from James Wood High School in 1987, according to his obituary. It said his death came after a "long battle with mental illness."
Mentally ill people are rarely violent and 53 of Winchester's 74 officers are certified in Crisis Intervention Training. The training is designed to defuse potentially volatile situations and is often used with people in a mental health crisis. The vast majority of incidents are defused and police homicides in Winchester and around the nation are extremely rare.
In a nation of 330 million people with approximately 750,000 police officers and 18,000 police departments, police kill about 1,000 people annually, according to The Washington Post Fatal Force database. Nearly all the killings are ruled justifiable.
Clark was one of 994 people killed by police this year through Monday, according to the database. The last police homicide in Winchester was in 2002 when police said a man wanted on a probation violation pointed a pistol at three officers before being shot. An investigation found the killing was in self-defense.
Piper said in an email that an internal investigation will be conducted, but didn't given an estimate on when it will be concluded. He said the officers involved were returned to full duty after Abrams' ruling.
After the shooting, The Star made a Freedom of Information Act request to Winchester police for audio of the 911 call in the incident as well as body camera footage from the officers involved. An FOIA request was also made to state police for the report provided to Abrams.
Both requests were denied. However, Piper said video of the killing will be made public after the internal investigation is completed.
Body camera footage and 911 audio are routinely released in police shootings in other states, but rarely in Virginia, where police aren't required to release it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.