WINCHESTER — Two teenage boys received superficial gunshot wounds on Dec. 12 in what police are describing as a reckless handling of a firearm incident.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office released details about the shooting on Wednesday in response to repeated requests from The Winchester Star beginning on Dec. 14. Police initially didn’t confirm that anyone was shot, saying only that the public wasn’t at risk and an incident was under investigation. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said on Tuesday that the initial story told by the boys about how they were shot didn’t check out, complicating the investigation.
On Wednesday, Capt. Carlton T. Streit said the shooting was reported at a home on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) at 3 p.m. and involved a pistol. Streit didn’t say where on their bodies the boys were shot, but said they were treated and released from Winchester Medical Center on the same day.
Streit wouldn’t say how the incident occurred or who owns the gun, but said investigators are continuing to question people connected to the case. “We still have a lot of moving parts in this,” he said.
Streit said when the investigation is completed, a report will be turned over to the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, with prosecutors deciding whether to file charges. The Winchester Star doesn’t name juveniles who are charged unless they are charged as adults with violent felonies.
