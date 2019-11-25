WINCHESTER — Middletown Firearms owner Travis Dodson has withdrawn an application to open a shooting range near Middletown.
Though the plan had support from firearms enthusiasts, it was met with backlash from some neighboring property owners.
“We listened to the concerns,” Dodson said in a phone interview on Sunday. “So we are looking at another location with a lot more property that would suit our needs a lot better.”
He did not disclose the location, but he said “there are definitely plans.”
Dodson withdrew his conditional use permit (CUP) application on Thursday. The application sought to open a shooting range on a 34-acre site at 6519 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) west of Interstate 81, about two miles north of Middletown and southeast of the Vaucluse Road intersection. If the Frederick County Board of Supervisors approved the application, Dodson planned to buy the land from Ann and Richard Russell. His proposal called for four separate gun ranges with covered shooting bays. He wanted the range to be open seven days a week.
At an Oct. 16 Planning Commission public hearing on the application, dozens of people spoke against the proposed location, including several members the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, which is across the road. Church members feared the sound of gunfire would hurt their ability to worship peacefully.
Others expressed concern about the site’s proximity to Middletown Elementary School, Legacy Christian Academy and Lord Fairfax Community College. And some were worried that a stray bullet could put drivers on I-81 at risk, even though Dodson planned to implement rules requiring firearms to be pointed down range at all times.
“We don’t want to be bad neighbors,” Dodson said on Sunday. “We don’t want to be a bad business. That’s why we had that meeting and that’s why we are not going to fight it anymore. Why not go with a better property that suits more of our needs and isn’t close to a Unitarian Church? I think it’s just better. There’s less people around this property. No churches.”
