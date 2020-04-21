BERRYVILLE — Timothy Bias Neal’s request for bond in Clarke County Circuit Court was denied on Monday.
Judge Alexander R. Iden ruled that Neal, wounded on Aug. 5 in a gunfight with Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Donald Chambers that was filmed on Chambers’ police cruiser camera, was too dangerous to be released. “No combination of events could safeguard the community,” he said.
Neal, 33, of the 800 block of Second Street in Herndon, appeared at the hearing on video from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County as part of coronavirus precautions. He faces charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, malicious shooting, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.
Prior to the ruling, Iden watched video of the shooting on a laptop. The incident began after employees at Nall’s Farm Market in the 4800 block of Harry Flood Byrd Highway (Va. 7) said Neal asked them to call an ambulance because he was experiencing heart problems. But Neal left the store before the ambulance arrived and began walking east in the highway median.
Deputies in Clarke County respond to all ambulance calls, and Chambers stopped Neal at the Hawthorne Lane intersection. While Chambers was on the radio in the cruiser checking Neal’s driver’s license with a dispatcher, Neal can be seen in the video approaching the cruiser and firing a shot from a .45 caliber pistol at Chambers from about 30 yards away. The bullet hit the bumper.
Chambers ran to the passenger side of the cruiser to take cover as Neal racked the slide of the pistol. Chambers then fired two shots and Neal fell to the ground. Neal continued to rack the slide while on the ground. Chambers fired a third shot, which struck Neal’s right arm and he dropped the pistol.
“Why the (expletive) are you shooting at me, man?” Chambers said as he approached the prone Neal.
“Please kill me!’ a sobbing Neal replied.
Timothy S. Coyne, area chief public defender, told Iden that the incident was out of character for Neal. He said Neal’s only convictions are for drug possession and possession with intent to distribute.
Coyne said Neal, a father of four, spent the night before the shooting at his mother’s house in Berryville because of an argument with his wife. Marisa Neal testified on Oct. 16 that her husband had been seeking drug and mental health treatment prior to the shooting. They have since reconciled, Coyne said.
While Coyne said Neal had no history of violence before the gunfight, Anne Williams, county commonwealth’s attorney, said Neal was on cocaine and heroin at the time of the shooting and illegally possessed the gun.
“Everything you saw was violent,” she told Iden about the video. “It cannot be ignored and it certainly overrides everything Mr. Coyne has said.”
After Neal was hospitalized, he was questioned by state police Special Agent Eric Deel without being given his Miranda warning against self-incrimination, according to a suppression motion filed by Coyne in December. Coyne is attempting to have the recorded statements Neal made thrown out. Iden hasn’t ruled on the motion. Neal’s next court appearance is at 9 a.m. on June 15 when the the results of a mental examination on him are expected to be completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.