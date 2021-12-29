CLEAR BROOK — The wife of one of the three men shot while intervening in a deadly domestic dispute at a highway rest stop on Sunday described the harrowing events in a Facebook post.
Lauren Lee Davenport wrote on Monday that she and her husband Wade Trevor Davenport were en route from New York to their home in Huntersville, North Carolina — a city 14 miles from Charlotte — when they stopped at the Interstate 81 southbound rest area in Clear Brook around 9:30 a.m. State police said Cesar Juarez Avila was beating his girlfriend at the rest stop when several people intervened. Avila then shot his girlfriend and the men with a pistol, according to authorities.
Davenport, who couldn’t be reached on Tuesday, wrote that she, her husband and their dog were stretching their legs when they noticed Avila arguing with his girlfriend in the parking lot. When Avila threw the girlfriend to the ground, Wade Davenport and several other people ran to help her.
“Wade and the (other) gentleman were trying to calm the man down and what seemed like a controlled situation turned into our horror,” Davenport wrote. “The memory of seeing my husband running for his life as the man turned to shoot and the chaos of taking cover and fighting to find and see Wade will forever be with me and him.”
The 34-year-old Avila, who police said was traveling to his home in Brownsville, Texas with the woman, fled the scene in his car. Police said he fatally shot himself around noon Sunday at the roundabout by Airport and Victory roads as a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy and state trooper approached his car.
The 37-year-old woman, a 58-year-old Lake Ronkonkoma, New York man and a 45-year-old Jamestown, Tennessee man suffered non-life threatening wounds, according to state police — who wouldn’t provide the victims’ names.
It’s unclear what Avila and the woman were arguing about. Corinne N. Geller, a state police spokeswoman, said in an email on Tuesday that the investigation was continuing. In a brief interview, Avila’s sister told The Winchester Star on Monday that her brother had dated the 37-year-old woman about 10 years.
Davenport, who met her 33-year-old husband in 2017 and married him in May, said the bullet fractured his cheek and sinus cavity as well as causing some facial paralysis. Despite his injuries, she said he was cracking jokes and rooting for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
By Tuesday afternoon, about 120 people had commented on Davenport’s Facebook page. They saluted her husband’s courage and prayed for his full recovery.
“So sorry that you and others were hurt,” one man wrote. “But still good to know there are good folks who help others in desperate need.”
Davenport, who said she was experiencing a range of emotions, expressed thanks to the bystanders, emergency responders and Winchester Medical Center staff who helped her husband.
“Hug your loved ones a little tighter and believe in God and in the good of others a little more,” she said. “’I love you,’ has never meant more and we are so blessed we keep saying it and proving it to one another.”
