WINCHESTER — Do you feel lucky?
Grab a scratcher — no, not a Lotto scratcher — and save some money while shopping in Old Town Winchester.
Love Your Local is a new promotional campaign, developed by the Old Town Winchester Business Association, that will run the month of February. Participating businesses will offer a scratch-off card that allows shoppers to take 10% to 20% off purchases at participating Old Town businesses.
“February tends to be a slower month for businesses, Christmas bills coming in and tax season ramping up, so the association wanted to come up with a way to give shoppers an incentive to come downtown and shop local,” said Emily Rhodes, owner of Polka Dot Pot who is a member of the OTWBA.
So far, there are 15 participating businesses, including restaurants, coffee shops and retailers. You can find a list of participating businesses printed on the back of the card, and on the Shop Winchester Facebook page (www.facebook.com/shopwinchesterva). The cards can be used at any participating business — it does not have to be used in the business where you received the scratch-off card.
“Small businesses have been disproportionately impacted by COVID19, and these businesses, the places that do so much for the local community, need help right now,” said Victoria Kidd, owner of The Hideaway Cafe and a participating business in the promotion.
“This campaign reminds people that loving your local spots and spending money with these small businesses is really an investment in the long-term vitality of your community. Reminding people that we are here, we are working to make our environments safe for you to visit, and we, honestly, need your help to make it to the other side of winter is what this campaign is all about. We are the businesses that are most invested in taking care of our community, and we really need the community to choose locally owned enterprises whenever possible.”
The past year has been challenging for independent businesses in Old Town, as owners are having to pivot to new ways of doing things. The OTWBA is working to bring more foot traffic, to Old Town through such promotions.
“Winchester is blessed to have such a great Old Town area that is filled with unique, locally owned shops and restaurant,” Rhodes said.
“We will be coming up with more ideas and promotions to help our merchants and make it a fun and exciting place for the people of Winchester and surrounding areas to visit.”
Future promotional ideas include the restart of First Friday Art Walks, which will begin in April. Stay up-to-date with Old Town Winchester’s promotional events on the Shop Winchester Facebook page.
