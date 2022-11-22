WINCHESTER — When you’re mapping out your Black Friday shopping strategy, don’t forget the independent stores in Old Town Winchester.
Dozens of downtown merchants will be taking part in the city’s annual Windependent Weekend this Friday through Sunday with a plethora of special deals and events.
According to information from the city’s Economic Development Department, Windependent Weekend also incorporates Plaid Friday and Shop Small Saturday. Plaid Friday encourages shoppers to support local, independent retailers on the day after Thanksgiving, and Shop Small Saturday (aka Small Business Saturday) invites shoppers to do their holiday shopping in small, locally owned stores.
Old Town businesses scheduled to open their doors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for Windependent Weekend include the Polka Dot Pot, Posh Pets Boutique, Flashback 2.0, Winchester Book Gallery, Thinker Toys, Wilkins Shoe Center, Life Tree Gallery, Sage and Co. and more.
For a complete list of participating merchants and their Windependent Weekend specials and events, visit https://bit.ly/3OwdyBm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.