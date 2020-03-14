WINCHESTER — You’ve likely seen countless posts on social media over the holidays, reminding you to shop local (“for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.”) Credit card company American Express sponsors Small Business Saturday every year on the Saturday after Black Friday. While it’s great to promote shopping at locally-owned, independent businesses around the holidays, the Old Town Advancement Commission (OTAC) and the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) want to remind residents to shop local year-round through a new campaign. It’s called Windependent!, which combines Winchester and the word independent.
“Windependent! is primarily about putting customers in touch with the impact of their dollar. When you spend money at a local business, it’s going directly to people and causes you can see — whether that’s paying for a son or daughter’s dance lessons, or helping a neighbor repair their home, or providing shelter and education for people who need it,” explained Alex Flanigan, community arts and vitality manager for the City of Winchester.
“Money that stays in a local economy does real, visible good, and gives you a chance to learn about your purchases and products directly from the source. We’re enormously proud of our local businesses and the people who have built them. We want our community to get to know our local businesses and think of them as pillars of the neighborhood.”
Right now, the promotion focuses on Old Town businesses, but the hope is to enlarge the movement to be city-wide eventually.
In addition to encouraging residents to shop locally, Windependent! includes quarterly promotional events. Next weekend, March 20-22, is Random Acts of Kindness Weekend, where a portion of the sales proceeds from participating Old Town stores and restaurants will be donated to the Fremont Street Nursery. Charlie Fish of Murphy Beverage Company, who is the chair of the OTAC’s Promotion Committee, said this idea was inspired by a similar event in Erie, Penns. The shop local event, called Erie Gives, raised over $300,000 for a local nonprofit last year.
“We are going to be donating a protion of the proceeds of sales (from participating downtown businesses). It’s something we have done in the past that wasn’t incredibly successful, but I believe it really can be successful,” said Fish.
In April, mailers with a downtown passport will be mailed to the entire city and some targeted localities beyond, encouraging residents to come downtown, shop, get their passports stamped for a big grand prize (yet to be determined). Fish said the promotion is inspired by the Winchester Book Gallery’s annual Where’s Waldo program.
In August, local stores will invite makers to set up in their shops to introduce the public to representatives or owners of companies that make the items that the local store sells.
“For me, it could be winemakers, the people from Clark & Hopkins (hot sauces), I could have Rt. 11 potato chips people in, local breweries. Whoever provides what you sell, if you can get them to come to your business,” explained Fish.
In November and December for the holiday shopping season, downtown businesses will ask to host a pop-up inside of another downtown store as a cross-promotional event.
“We’re encouraging them to do a display of their business in another business that doesn’t necessarily coincide with their business, trying to get some cross-promotions. For example, Posh Pets could set up in Wilkin’s Shoe Center,” said Fish. Likewise, businesses that sell similar products would not set up in one another’s store; for example, Fish said she would not set up in another business that sells wine.
To learn more about Windependent!, visit www.oldtownwinchesterva.com.
