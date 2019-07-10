WINCHESTER — A recent staff shortage has doubled the workload of Child Protective Service (CPS) caseworkers in the Frederick County Department of Social Services.
Tamara Green, the department’s director, said at a Tuesday meeting of the county’s Social Services Board that CPS caseworkers typically handle 12 to 15 cases per month when fully staffed. But three of the six positions are currently vacant. The department has a total of 81 positions.
Family Services Supervisor Jen Smith told the board the CPS caseworkers are making sure children are safe and their cases addressed in a timely manner, but they are often not entering data, such as assessments and recordings of interviews, for Quality Assurance and Accountability review in the desired 45 to 60 days. If the data is not submitted for state review, the case will not be considered closed.
“Unfortunately we get to the documentation when we get to the documentation,” Smith said. “However, when you are flooded with calls and calls and have to respond within a designated time frame, that face-to-face contact is going to be your priority.”
Gail Rush, the board’s chairwoman, said the board knows the staff is overworked. She said she wants to be sure that “the right things are taken care of,” referring to the children and their families. Board member Alan Morrison agreed.
“If something has to lag, I’d rather it be the paperwork, but bureaucrats won’t see it that way,” Morrison said.
The CPS units are currently taking part in an achievement plan that requires them to close at least eight cases a month. The cases are monitored on a weekly or bi-weekly basis to ensure adherence to the plan.
Overtime has been offered to staff to help keep up with the workload, and recent retirees have been contacted to help on a part-time basis, but overtime “only goes so far,” and the staff needs some relief, Green said.
The department is trying to fill the three vacant CPS caseworker positions, but it is having difficulty getting applications because the job is stressful. It also needs to hire a benefit programs supervisor and a benefit programs specialist. The starting salaries range from $40,000-$58,000, depending on the job and the applicant’s experience.
Also at the meeting, Smith provided the board updated statistics on substance exposed infants in the county:
There were 35 in 2018, one less from the previous year and significantly less than 2015, when there were more than 60.
The average age of the mother was 28 and the average age of the father was 32.
A chart showed that 55% of the cases were due to polysubstance use (multiple drugs), 12% marijuana only, 12% cocaine only, 3% amphetamines and 3% methadone. Fifteen percent was “other.” Eighty percent of the infants experienced withdrawal symptoms and 68% spent time in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
