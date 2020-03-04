WINCHESTER — The owner of a short-term rental unit that has been operating without permission for two years wants to bring her apartment into compliance.
But it’s located in a former single-family house at 118 N. Washington St. that was never zoned for apartments.
According to documents presented Tuesday to the Winchester Planning Commission, the building was constructed in the early 1900s, prior to the city’s passage of zoning and building codes. It’s not clear when the house became an apartment building, but a Board of Zoning Appeals case in 1985 noted that the structure and its garage contained a total of five dwelling units.
Gail Long of Winchester purchased and renovated the property in 1991, and she still lives there in a first-floor apartment. The building’s only other unit being offered as a short-term rental is a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor.
Short-term rentals are private properties offered to travelers for periods of up to 30 days, and are advertised through online services such as Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway and Craigslist.
According to an ordinance amendment approved in July 2018 by City Council, if a property owner lives on site, a short-term rental is designated as a home share. However, since Long has her own private apartment in the building, city officials say the second-floor unit does not qualify as a home share, and she’ll need a conditional-use permit (CUP) to continue operating.
Long said her short-term rental customers to date have been good tenants, and no noise or nuisance complaints have been filed by neighbors.
“We have a five-star rating,” she told the Planning Commission. “We’ve had repeat people numerous times.”
Regardless, Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins said he is concerned that granting a short-term rental CUP to a property that has other apartments with long-term leases could set a difficult precedent.
“Do we want apartments to eat up our short-term rentals?” he asked.
The second hangup, Hopkins said, goes back to the site’s Limited High Density Residential (HR-1) zoning, which does not allow apartment buildings. Since Long’s property was converted to apartments prior to implementation of the zoning district, she can continue to offer rental units. But allowing a short-term rental in a non-conforming building could open the door for future problematic requests from property owners in a similar situation.
The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Long’s CUP request at its meeting on March 17. The panel will then forward its recommendation to City Council for a final verdict.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Chairman Mark Loring was absent.
