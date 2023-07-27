BERRYVILLE — Proposed rules for short-term rental dwellings were endorsed by the Berryville Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The zoning ordinance amendments will now be forwarded to Berryville Town Council, which will consider adopting them later this year.
Planning commissioners, who provide the council advice on how to decide land-use issues, gave their recommendation in a unanimous vote.
The rules target rentals such as those advertised on the Airbnb and Vrbo websites.
A short-term rental is defined by the amendments as “the provision of a room or space that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping or lodging purposes for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days, in exchange for a charge for the occupancy.”
Town officials are aware of eight places in Berryville fitting the definition. Yet they’ve received complaints about only one — a house on West Main Street once used as an assisted living facility. Complaints have concerned parking, noise, safety and the number of people there at any given time, officials have said.
Under the amendments, no more than two people per bedroom would be allowed in a unit, and occupancy of a rental property could not exceed 13 people.
Short-term rentals would need a business license and a certificate of occupancy issued by the Clarke County Building Department. They would have to pay transient occupancy taxes like other types of lodging providers. They also would be prohibited from holding special events and serving prepared foods to guests.
After holding a public hearing in June, the commission decided to postpone making a recommendation regarding the amendments, seeking input from all of its members. Several members were absent for the hearing.
However, few comments were made before Tuesday’s vote, taken following a motion by Commissioner Gwen Malone.
“We’ve gone out of our way,” said Chairman William Steinmetz, “to make the rules simple and enforceable” without town staff having to put a lot of time and effort into it.
Steinmetz also is a Town Council member.
Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said the council likely will discuss the amendments on Sept. 12, then schedule a public hearing for its Oct. 10 session.
Unless matters arise that must be handled urgently, the council doesn’t meet in August.
