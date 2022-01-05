BERRYVILLE — Proposed rules for renting rooms in homes in rural parts of Clarke County to temporary lodgers continue to be deliberated.
The zoning ordinance amendments were the focus of a public hearing on Dec. 21. Afterward, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors tabled further consideration of the measures to give staff time to look into concerns brought up by speakers.
Under the amendments, a new “short-term residential rental” use would be established in the Agricultural-Open Space-Conservation (AOC) and Forestal-Open Space-Conservation (FOC) zoning districts. Some rule changes for residential structures used as country inns or so-called “bed-and-breakfasts” also would be implemented.
No definition or rules for short-term residential rentals so far have been placed into the ordinance. In recent months, officials voiced concern about that, asserting that such rentals seem to have proliferated in the county on websites such as AirBnB.
The amendments would specify rules for owners of single-family dwellings who rent rooms to lodgers for fewer than 30 consecutive days. The allowable maximum occupancy of a dwelling at any given time would be 10 people, including renters and permanent residents. There could be no more than five bedrooms per dwelling. Those limits would apply to all structures on the lot, not just the main one.
Lodgers wouldn’t be able to stay in tents or recreational vehicles on the grounds. Also, public gatherings for commercial purposes — concerts, for example — wouldn’t be allowed, according to county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
Properties would have to meet building code requirements, and owners would have to prove their onsite sewage disposal systems can support up to 10 users, the proposal shows.
During the hearing, some residents mentioned that larger estates may have septic capacity and suitable living space for more than 10 people.
In some cases where close to 10 people already are living on a property, “an empty house on the property couldn’t be used for a short-term rental” because of the restriction, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Representatives of the Calmes Neck homeowners’ association asked if the subdivision could be exempted from the rules. They voiced concerns about small lot sizes within the subdivision and how the rules would affect commonly-owned amenities.
Further discussion of the proposed ordinance amendments is expected during the supervisors’ next regular meeting on Jan. 18, Boies said.
The supervisors have adopted revisions to rules for septic systems prohibiting alternative discharge systems and massive drainfields.
An alternative discharge system is a type of onsite sewage system. As far as local officials know, none currently are in use in Clarke County.
County planners recommended that such systems be banned because they can discharge untreated waste onto the ground if they fail.
Massive drainfields are used for larger developments such as condominiums, subdivisions and shopping centers. Soil limitations make them hard to install in the county, and most developments large enough for them are better suited to be hooked into public sewer systems, officials have said.
The Lord Fairfax Health District now must inspect soils and siting for septic systems, along with maintenance warranting that components such as distribution boxes, conveyance lines header pipes be replaced. Health district staff is agreeable, officials maintain.
The county septic ordinance was adopted in 1987 to help protect groundwater, especially in karst areas comprising most of its acreage. Karst land is upheld by limestone, a highly soluble rock.
