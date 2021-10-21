WINCHESTER — Thirteen years imprisonment for selling $40 worth of imitation heroin to a police informant doesn't add up.
That's part of the argument defense attorney David A. Downes is making on behalf of his client, Jordan Mitchell Derry, who was convicted by a jury on July 13. Downes contends the jury's sentencing recommendation is unfair to Derry and taxpayers.
"A 13-year sentence will cost taxpayers approximately $375,634," Downes wrote in an Oct. 8 motion for leniency filed in Frederick Circuit Court that cited Virginia Department of Corrections statistics. "Under a best-case scenario for the defendant, he would serve 6½ years if he receives 'Level I' sentence credits at a cost of $187,617 to taxpayers for ripping off a fake drug buyer for $40."
Jurors convicted Derry of distribution of imitation heroin — defined as a substance that could likely be mistaken for heroin — conspiracy to distribute imitation heroin, obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to obtaining money by false pretense. Jurors recommended 13 years to Judge William Warner Eldridge IV.
Under a July 1 state sentencing reform law designed to shorten sentences to reduce jail and prison overcrowding, Derry had the option of letting Eldridge sentence him rather than having a jury-recommended sentence. Judges typically sentence within state sentencing guideline recommendations, but juries don't see them and often recommend higher sentences. Downes said guidelines recommended a one-year minimum, a midpoint of one year, 10 months, and a maximum of two years, 10 months.
Downes noted with passage of the new law, Kentucky is now the only state with mandatory jury sentencing. Even though Derry chose a jury sentence, Downes argued the process is unjust.
"Essentially, lay persons are not given any guidance as to an appropriate sentence for the defendant's conduct and criminal record," he wrote. "Legal professionals, elevated to the honorary position of 'judge' based on their extensive legal knowledge and training, are provided with cheat sheets to determine an appropriate sentence in the Commonwealth of Virginia."
While conceding Derry was foolish to rely on jury sentencing and wear his prison jumpsuit during the trial, Downes said attorney James P. Bohnaker, who represented Derry at trial, erred by asking the informant if he'd bought drugs from Derry before. The question allowed Ryan W. Perry, assistant commonwealth's attorney, to introduce Derry's extensive criminal record, something he wouldn't have been able to do if Bohnaker hadn't opened the door. While Downes noted Derry has no drug dealing convictions, the 37-year-old county resident had 33 local convictions between 2003 and last year. They include multiple convictions for assault, driving under the influence and cocaine and heroin possession. Downes said Bohnaker's question changed the complexion of the trial.
"The case exploded from a $40 rip off between the defendant pretending to sell heroin to a buyer pretending to buy drugs to the defendant being a recidivist drug dealer of death," Downes wrote. "It would be disingenuous to argue that it did not affect the jury's sentence recommendation."
Downes also accused Perry of prosecutorial misconduct, asserting he inflamed and misled jurors. Downes cited Perry's remarks during the sentencing phase.
"If you lock him up, he is not going to be out on the streets hunting down our children," Perry said. "I am suggesting you send a message to drug dealers in Frederick County: Don't do it here, we are not going to tolerate it. We don't want your kids dying."
Downes argued the remarks were misleading because the heroin was fake and Derry has no drug convictions.
"Hunting down our children. Seriously? How did a case about ripping off $40 from a drug user turn into the mass genocide of children," Downes wrote. "The prosecutor's 'argument' is so over the top and beyond any remote inference from the evidence that it unduly prejudiced the defendant and should shock the conscience of any fair-minded jurist."
Perry wouldn't comment last week, saying it might compromise the case. He said he would reserve his remarks to written motions or statements after the case is concluded.
Downes is seeking suspension of a "substantial portion" of the the jury's recommended sentence and allowing Derry to enter the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, an alternative to incarceration. Derry is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.