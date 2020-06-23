WINCHESTER — A domestic violence suspect is accused of gunplay during a fight with his ex-girlfriend.
The woman said Lamont Debonta Torns argued with her in her home in the 100 block of Fay Street in Frederick County, where she said he knocked a television off a stand, according to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy William M. Comstock of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Comstock didn’t indicate what the argument was about.
The dispute continued outside the woman’s home. The woman, who said she is pregnant with Torns’ child, said he pushed her to the ground. She said she then noticed he had her pistol, and she tried to get it back.
The woman said Torns then fired the gun into the air while multiple youths were in a nearby parking lot. No one was struck by the bullets.
According to the criminal complaint, eight 9 mm shell casings were recovered in front of the woman’s home. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email on Monday that the gun was confiscated by police as evidence.
Torns, 25, of the 14000 block of General Washington Drive in Woodbridge, was charged with assault and battery of a family member, reckless handling of a firearm and eight counts of discharging a firearm in public. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.