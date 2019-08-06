WINCHESTER — S. Mark Showers has been named Frederick County’s fire marshal, the county announced Monday.
Deputy Chief Showers was appointed interim fire marshal in March, following the retirement of John Bauserman. He was named to the position permanently in July and will earn an annual salary of $86,181, according to Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio.
As fire marshal, Showers will oversee the Fire Marshal’s Office, which is responsible for enforcing the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code, performing safety inspections for county businesses, investigating causes of fires and explosions, issuing burning and blasting permits, reviewing fire protection system plans and educating the public about fire safety.
Showers joined the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department in 2000 as an EMT/Medic and rose through the ranks prior to joining the Fire Marshal’s Office in 2006 as an assistant fire marshal. In 2011, he was promoted to lieutenant. In 2012, Showers graduated as a canine handler from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms Accelerant Canine Program. Since then, he and K9 Walker have served Frederick County and surrounding areas. To date, Showers and Walker have responded to approximately 300 calls.
“I look forward to working with everyone and am excited about what the future will bring,” Showers said in a news release. “It’s a privilege to serve the citizens of our community in this capacity.”
Showers has extensive training and experience in fire investigations and holds several certifications. He is a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators-Virginia Chapter, the Shenandoah Valley Joint Committee of Fire and Arson Investigators, the International Association of Fire Fighters, and the United States Police Canine Association.
“I know Mark and I feel he will be a great asset to our department in his new capacity,” Fire and Rescue Department Chief Dennis Linaburg said in the release. “His expertise in fire investigations and inspections coupled with his knowledge of our department will serve us well going forward.”
The county also announced Monday that Tara Vann has been promoted to operations supervisor in Public Safety Communications, effective Sept. 1. Vann is currently a shift supervisor with the county’s Department of Public Safety Communications.
Vacchio said operations supervisor is a new position created to help deal with the large number of public safety calls the county receives.
Vann has 26 years of experience in various public safety organizations including more than 18 years in emergency communications.
“I am honored to be taking on this new role and feel I have the leadership and interpersonal skills needed to help encourage ongoing teamwork among staff and to help staff deal with the high stress environment in which we work,” Vann said in the release.
Vann is in her second year as lead instructor at the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Communications Class. She recently obtained her Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Registered Public Safety Leader Certification. She also was recently awarded the APCO Certified Public Safety Executive Scholarship and is taking part in an APCO writing group to develop a standard for Critical Incident Stress Debriefing for public safety communications officers.
“Tara believes in continuing education and keeping her skills and knowledge current. That will go a long way as she takes on new responsibilities in her new role as Operations Supervisor,” Frederick County Director of Public Safety Communications LeeAnna Pyles said in the release
Vann will earn an annual salary of $61,288.
