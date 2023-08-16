BERRYVILLE — Farm animals bred for sale must look attractive to capture buyers’ attention.
At the 68th Clarke County Fair on Monday afternoon, Scott Donnelly of Boyce was showing 10-year-old Heidi Hardesty how to clip goats. Asked if it’s hard, he said “it just takes time.”
The goat being clipped was Becky, owned by his daughter, Emma.
Becky has been raised to be sold for meat.
Goat meat — also called cabrito or chevon — “tastes good” because it’s flavorful, commented McKenzey Longerbeam, 17, as she was feeding one of the animals in a nearby pen.
To be attractive to a buyer, Becky needed to show “plenty of muscle in a feminine package,” Donnelly said.
Goats need frequent care and attention. It’s hard to make them show-ready “if you don’t work with them enough,” Heidi said.
Becky typically “has hands on her twice a day” at least, added Donnelly.
Becky stood completely motionless as she was being clipped, despite some other goats near her making noise.
Donnelly said Heidi’s presence seemed to calm her.
“She has a gift (in communicating and working) with animals,” he said of Heidi.
With training, people can improve their skills in caring for animals, Donnelly said. But to some degree, the ability must come naturally, he said.
Heidi, the daughter of Mary and Danny Hardesty, said “it’s hard sometimes” to sell an animal, especially if you’ve given it a lot of attention.
Still, she enjoys showing animals for sale. She said she enjoys the camaraderie with other caregivers.
Eight-year-old Lydia Fabiszak quickly ran up to a visitor admiring her goats, telling him about awards they won in competition earlier in the day.
Lydia didn’t stick around for long, though. She was busy romping around the fairgrounds, looking at the animals herself.
Her grandmother, Lorraine Fabiszak, said she’s glad the fair is featuring dairy goat competition again this year.
There hadn’t been one in a few years.
Interest in dairy goats “waxes and wanes,” the elder Fabiszak said, among fair participants.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue growing the dairy goat program” within 4-H, she said.
Cows, horses, sheep, pigs and poultry are among other animals being exhibited at the fair, either for competition or sale.
Many have been raised by students in 4-H and FFA programs.
Most seem eager to greet fair-goers who walk by their pens. They’re glad to be petted and often respond with a nudge or a lick to the hand.
However, be careful around the cow stall. Some of the cows are prone to kicking, signs advise.
A petting barn featuring rabbits and other smaller animals is available for younger children — and children at heart — wanting to make contact with critters.
In the poultry barn Monday afternoon, as a light rain fell, chickens were clucking and roosters were crowing constantly.
Except for one named Obsidian, that is. She’s the pet chicken of 15-year-old Gray Jones.
Obsidian sat calmly on a table, not uttering a sound as Jones stroked her feathers.
Gray, the daughter of Michelle and Darren Jones, said she brought 11 to the fair and has 30 more at home.
Chickens are “fun to handle, and they can be trained to do stuff” like tricks, she said. And, “they’re not too difficult” to raise.
This year’s fair is dedicated to William Taylor “Bill” Milleson, who was chairman of the Clarke County Fair for 28 years.
Milleson was 82 when he died in April. Current fair Chairman Tom Cather remembered that Milleson not only loved the fair, but also his family and community.
The fair, organized by the Clarke County Ruritan Club, continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds on West Main Street, across from Chet Hobert Park just west of Berryville.
For more information, visit clarkecountyfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.