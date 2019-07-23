WINCHESTER — Allen Sibert, a candidate for Frederick County sheriff, is accusing incumbent Sheriff Lenny Millholland of wasting taxpayer money on military vehicles.
Millholland denies the claim.
Sibert, a major and chief deputy in the Winchester Sheriff's Office, wants to unseat Millholland in the Nov. 5 election. Sibert is running as a Republican. Millholland is running as an independent.
On July 15, Sibert posted a Facebook video stating he was going to start naming deficiencies he sees in the management of the Sheriff's Office.
“On the surface it would appear that the current sheriff is being responsible,” Sibert said in his video, noting that fiscal management is important for a sheriff. “[Millholland] claims to have received $2.8 million in free equipment from the federal government’s 1033 program. He also claims this was at zero cost to the Frederick County citizens. This could not be further from the truth.”
Millholland made the announcement about receiving $2.89 million in free equipment when he announced his bid for re-election in February.
The 1033 program transfers excess military equipment to law enforcement agencies. The Sheriff’s Office has five military vehicles, four of which were acquired during Millholland’s term [Millholland was elected to his first four-year term in 2015]. The office has three High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvees), one five-ton vehicle and a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP). The MRAP, which was acquired before Millholland became sheriff, is a vehicle designed to withstand improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes.
Sibert said Sheriff’s Office deputies have told him the vehicles obtained by Millholland were “used, worn and deemed not serviceable anymore.” He said that when police receive equipment from the 1033 program there is a good chance it does not work.
“There is a reason the government does not want it,” Sibert said in the video.
Sibert added that most of the military vehicles received by the Sheriff’s Office over the last three years are not needed.
According to Sibert's video, a tour of the parking lot behind the Frederick County Public Safety Building on Coverstone Drive shows an "armada of military equipment vehicles that are not needed and don’t run.”
“In most cases, the equipment is stacked haphazardly in the storage areas of the Public Safety Building,” Sibert said in the video. “It has been described to me as looking like a junkyard.”
Sibert disputes the notion the vehicles don't cost county taxpayers anything, saying there are costs for repairs, maintenance and insurance. He said three individuals are paid to apply for and acquire the “unneeded items” and have a combined salary of more than $200,000.
“Our current sheriff is wasting your money,” Sibert said in the video. “As your sheriff, I will restructure the 1033 program so only items needed and have a positive return on investment to us, the taxpayers, will be obtained.”
Millholland fired back at Sibert's “politically motivated message” in a video posted July 17 on the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, but insisted his response was not a political reply.
In Millholland's video, he shows two of the Humvees, which he said were used to transport air conditioning units to Winchester Regional Airport at a time when the airport had no air conditioning. Another vehicle shown was acquired in response to a major snowstorm in January of 2016.
“Back in January of 2016 we had a major storm with about 42 inches of snow,” Millholland said in the video. “We were not able to get to people. But as you can see, we have something now to protect the citizens of Frederick County when we need it.”
In the video, Millholland turned on one of the military-style vehicles to show it works. The Star visited the Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon and witnessed Millholland operating three of the other vehicles. Millholland did not operate the fifth vehicle, one of the Humvees, saying it is being stored at the Frederick County impound lot off Sulphur Springs Road and currently has its battery removed. He added that there is no room for the Humvee in the parking lot behind the Public Safety Building. Many other vehicles and equipment at the Sheriff's Office also come from the 1033 program.
“I’m as sad as some of you that we live in an age where local law enforcement can find themselves in need of military-style vehicles, equipment and weapons,” Millholland said in his video. “The sad truth is, however, in today’s society we continue to see time and again where communities such as ours have in fact needed just that. As your sheriff, I only want to be sure that we can answer any call for service that we may receive and that our people are as well-trained as possible.”
Sibert told The Star on Monday that Millholland didn’t address his concerns and insisted that none of the military vehicles are needed.
According to Sibert, if there is a major snowstorm, the Sheriff’s Office can be assisted by the National Guard. He said the National Guard's vehicles are maintained and insured by the government, not county taxpayers.
“Not to mention, we have this thing called VDOT [Virginia Department of Transportation], and they are always willing to help plow anywhere we need to go and get anywhere we need to get,” Sibert said.
Millholland told The Star that during the 2016 snowstorm, the National Guard was sent south toward Harrisonburg and Frederick County did not have any assistance. He also said VDOT was not able to help with all of the calls the Sheriff's Office received from people needing help.
“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Millholland said of Sibert. “It’s asinine. He doesn’t have concepts of anything.”
Millholland said if a military vehicle saves just one life, it's worth the investment. He said the MRAP vehicle, which protects law enforcement from gunfire, was used 13 times last year.
“When you are getting shot at, you can’t have anything big enough or secure enough,” Millholland said.
Millholland added that there are four or five employees in the Sheriff's Office who examine equipment to get from the 1033 program, but these are full-time deputies who do other tasks. One of them, Capt. Aleck Beeman, was critical of Sibert's accusations about wasteful spending.
Beeman said on Monday that in addition to military vehicles, the 1033 program has saved the Sheriff's Office money on buses, vans, office supplies, police shields and keyboards. While the office may get a dysfunctional piece of equipment occasionally, most of the items acquired through the program are in good condition, Beeman said.
According to Millholland, about $6,000 was spent to maintain the military vehicles between February of 2017 and July 1 ($767.31, $927.31 and $705.74 on the three Humvees, $646.80 for the five-ton vehicle and $2,854.52 for the MRAP).
Sibert criticized Millholland for using the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to post his video response, saying it would have been more appropriate for Millholland to use his own Facebook page.
Sibert declined to reveal who his sources are within the Sheriff’s Office.
“He’s trying to find out now who’s giving me information because he is so uptight about it,” Sibert said of Millholland. “That just goes to show how childlike he is.”
Millholland on Monday questioned if Sibert even has contacts within the Sheriff's Office.
(3) comments
Without taking sides in a political tussle, I would only say that I do not like seeing the increased militarization of local police forces. While anything could happen anywhere, particularly in a country that underfunds mental health resources and makes it easy for anyone to own a semiautomatic weapon, I do not think we should be arming our sheriff's office as we would soldiers at war.
It's not easy to legally own a firearm. It's too easy for criminals to get their hands on them. Educate yourself before crying about something you obviously have no clue of.
Law Enforcement is under attack every day. If one person is saved because of the Humvee, that was money well spent. https://pilotonline.com/news/article_96ad0941-01d6-5d87-93b1-e2156c4c7a2a.html. Even Page County has military type vehicles. Get with the program. Until people change their minds and ways, law enforcement will have to become more military minded.
