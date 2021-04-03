BOYCE — Repairing sidewalks, or replacing them if necessary, is the top priority on Boyce’s proposed capital improvement plan (CIP).
Other priorities, listed in order, are improving East Crescent Street, enforcing speed limits and repairing the Town Hall on East Main Street.
Councilman Zack Hudson submitted the CIP to Boyce Town Council during a work session Tuesday night. Council members indicated they like the plan, which Hudson prepared as chairman of the Boyce Planning Commission. He said the plan has the commission’s backing.
Basically, the plan is “a wish list” of projects the town hopes to accomplish in the coming years if and when funding is available, said Councilman Dennis Hall.
The council will have Boyce’s part-time attorney, David Griffin, look over the plan. If he finds nothing wrong with the plan, the council will schedule a public hearing on it.
According to the CIP, sidewalks in Boyce “are in very much need of repair due to age and damage.”
The need to repair sidewalks was determined after residents, during a heated public hearing in 2019, overwhelmingly indicated they would rather the town of roughly 600 residents spend its limited funds on sidewalks instead of creating a public park.
“These repairs will make it possible for the citizens ... to move throughout the town in a safe manner,” the CIP reads. “This will bring these sidewalks back up to the VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) standard.”
Six sidewalk projects with a total cost of $1,922,285 are listed in the plan. They include:
• Installing 211 feet of sidewalk along Grand Oaks Drive to Main Street.
• Installing 581 feet of sidewalk along Main from Grand Oaks to an existing sidewalk beginning just west of the railroad crossing.
• Replacing 739 feet of existing sidewalks along Main from just west of the railroad crossing to Old Chapel Avenue.
• Improving pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Main and U.S. 340 (Greenway Avenue).
• Replacing 1,056 feet of an existing sidewalk along Main from U.S. 340 to the Boyce Elementary School bus loop.
• Replacing 422 feet of an existing sidewalk along Old Chapel from East Crescent to Main.
New curbs and gutters will be installed as part of several projects to help with stormwater drainage, according to the CIP.
VDOT aims to improve sidewalks along some state-owned routes, and it wants the town to document other sidewalk problems for consideration of funding improvements, a document that Town Manager David Winsatt provided to the council shows.
Boyce owns, and therefore has responsibility for maintaining, six roads and streets within its boundaries. One of those is East Crescent. The CIP shows the town wants to pave the street’s entire stretch, from U.S. 340 to Old Chapel. The estimated cost is $5,000.
Council members say speeding has become a major problem in Boyce, which doesn’t have a police department. The CIP calls for installing five so-called “radar signs” at town entrances along three roads at a total cost of $37,500.
The electronic signs encourage drivers to slow down by showing the vehicles’ speeds. Speed displays either start flashing or turn red when drivers exceed posted speed limits.
Radar signs would be posted along U.S. 340 at Boyce’s northern and southern boundaries, along Main Street at the western and eastern boundaries and at the town’s entrance on Old Chapel, the CIP shows.
Officials also seek to make repairs to the porch area of the Town Hall, a former bank building more than a century old. The estimated cost is $15,000.
Making the repairs “would let the town keep doing town business in this building that was gifted” to Boyce, the plan reads.
If it adopts the CIP, the council will review it each year as part of preparing annual town budgets.
State code assigns planning commissions the responsibility for developing capital improvement plans.
Council members recently voiced frustration at the Boyce commission’s lack of progress toward developing one. Three commission members, including former chairman Dennis Utterback, resigned soon afterward. The council then appointed Hudson, its representative on the panel, as the new chairman. Elizabeth McCorkle and Linnea Michaels Godwin are the other current members.
It's a well thought out plan - other than taking the first two points and putting them a little farther down the priority list, I think it is excellent and achievable. The CARES money should go a long way to helping, as well.
Boyce is a lovely town, and needs a little TLC.
