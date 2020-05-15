Congratulations, SU grads

Fast Signs employee of almost 11 years Aaron Rodriguez poses in his bucket truck with a banner he installed Tuesday at the Millwood Avenue entrance to Shenandoah University honoring the Class of 2020. SU will hold its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

- Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com

