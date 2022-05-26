Sign of change

Latest AP News
- Pakistan's ex-premier calls off planned sit-in, demands vote
- In Lebanon, a nascent reform movement faces tough road
- Japan, US fly fighters after China drill, N. Korean missiles
- China's foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons
- Abrams-Kemp slugfest promises to be pricey, long and ugly
- Trump ally Zinke fights claim he's too 'liberal' for Montana
- States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise
- Goodbye NYC; Estimates show big city losses, Sunbelt gains
- Board may find Michigan GOP governor candidates ineligible
- EXPLAINER: What's at stake for China on South Pacific visit?
Local News
- Gun fight: Lawyers spar over Winchester gun ban
- Trial for man accused of killing former Shenandoah supervisor delayed again
- City's downtown infrastructure work to resume next week
- City Council unanimously approves $100.7M budget for FY23 with no tax increases
- Clarke County FFA chapter receives awards
- The show must go on
- Winchester’s 2022 Memorial Day schedule
- WPS touts Handley's ranking by U.S. News & World Report
- Puddle jump
- Clarke schools preparing teacher contracts despite salary uncertainties
AP National Sports
- Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- White Sox square off against the Red Sox in series rubber match
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.