Valley Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday at Shenandoah University in Winchester and hopes to give everyone a chance to attend by offering a link at noon today at its website, valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations.
"We've been sending emails and calling those who pre-registered with the Virginia Department of Health, but we want to make sure that everyone has a shot," the health system posted on social media. "Even if you already pre-registered with the state, you can make an appointment when the link is posted tomorrow [Thursday] at noon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.