CLEAR BROOK — Lord Fairfax Community College Small Business Development Director Christine Kriz said David Kent’s time in the United States Marine Corps is on full display with his character as a small business owner.
Kriz presented Kent with the LFCC SBDC Veteran Small Business of the Year award Thursday during the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Valor Awards at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
The winner of the award, according to Kriz, is chosen based on demonstration of a successful business model, industry advocacy and a strong commitment to community service. The award is meant for someone who promotes a sense of duty, volunteerism and an appreciation of country, democracy and freedom.
Kent, Kriz noted, joined the Marines at the age of 19 and now serves as the Signet Marketing's vice president.
“The Marine mindset,” Kriz said, “is characterized as the most ideal way of thinking and behaving. It is growth-oriented, adaptive and constructive, resulting in enduring satisfaction and superior and sustained performance.”
Signet Marketing, at 484 Fort Collier Road, deals with both retail and contract work with military, schools, churches, industry, finance, and individuals with a full range of marketing services and products. David leads their team to develop and offer quality promotional items, screen-printed apparel, embroidery, signage, vehicle graphics and full service printing.
“During COVID, David provided excellent leadership while making tough decisions under stress and pressure while taking into account the employees, the community, and the business,” Kriz said of Kent.
Kriz also noted that Kent was awarded Screen Printing Magazine's Rising Star Award in 2020.
Kriz also said Kent is committed to giving back to the community and volunteers his time with the United Way, Winchester Rotary Club, American Manufacturing Association, Character Does Matter, Timber Ridge School, and the Boulder Crest Foundation.
Kent also participated in the 9-11 Promise Run from Washington, D.C., to New York, helping his team raise $70,000 that was donated to Hope for the Warriors, a national nonprofit organization that provides assistance to combat wounded service members.
Kriz said Kent continues to mentor veterans today on a business and personal level.
“What an honor it was to serve in the Marine Corps and what an honor it is to live in this community,” Kent said upon accepting the award. “I think this community is really what the Marine Corps exemplifies, which is honor, courage and commitment. This community does that every single day.”
