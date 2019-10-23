WINCHESTER — With the Nov. 5 election just two weeks away, signs are sprouting up across Winchester urging voters to not support a referendum for an elected city School Board.
“Schools, Not Politics. Vote no on Nov. 5th referendum,” the signs say.
The citizen-driven referendum seeking to have Winchester School Board members elected instead of appointed landed on the ballot after enough signatures were collected on a petition. School Board members are currently appointed by City Council.
Winchester Education Foundation President Kim Ball and former Winchester School Board member Mary Margaret Wise are two of the organizers campaigning against the referendum.
Ball believes city voters should oppose the referendum because she thinks there is no need to change a system that has worked well for a long time. She said she is not representing the foundation with her stance. The foundation is a nonprofit group that raises funds for Winchester Public Schools.
Wise, who was a Winchester School Board member from 2012 to 2017, said she would not have pursued the position if she had to run for office.
“I would not have knocked on doors and campaigned,” Wise said.
If School Board members are elected, it might deter people from wanting to serve because they don’t want to be involved in a political campaign, Ball concurred. She also thinks some people might use it as a political “stepping stone.”
“The quality of the School Board that we have and historically have had would probably not be the same under a different system,” Ball said.
Wise said she doesn’t think changing the School Board’s selection process will result in more people wanting to be board members, and it may likely have the opposite effect.
But Winchester resident Roya Milotte, who initiated the petition to get the referendum on the ballot, believes that an elected School Board will increase transparency in who serves. Currently, City Council conducts School Board applicant interviews behind closed doors.
“It will give us back the democracy we were owed,” Milotte said.
Milotte also believes the appointment system isn’t working well. The School Board seat in Ward 3, where she lives, was vacant for about two years, and there’s currently a vacancy for the Ward 2 seat. Last year, Milotte and Elyus Wallace were interviewed by the council’s selection committee, but he was rejected and Milotte said she never heard back from anyone. But Wallace was eventually appointed to the Ward 3 seat in July.
Ball pointed out that if a person runs unopposed for a School Board seat, “there’s really no vetting process,” she said.
“Even though City Council is a political body, it really has looked at the job of identifying or encouraging people to step forward to be considered for the School Board in a nonpartisan way,” Ball said.
Another driving force behind Milotte wanting the referendum on the ballot was the school division’s handling of a case involving a former Handley High School student who was sexually assaulted by a classmate in a city park. The student’s mother accused Winchester Public Schools and the School Board of violating federal Title IX regulations by not adequately shielding her daughter from her attacker at school. The school division is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education, and the department’s Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation in January regarding the division’s handling of the case.
“That’s a pretty singular issue to make such a big decision over,” Ball said about using that as part of the justification for an elected School Board. “This is not the answer to that issue.”
Winchester School Board currently has nine seats, eight of which are filled. City Council recently approved a resolution to reduce the the number of board members to seven. The reduction still needs approval from the General Assembly. Board members serve four year terms. Members, who are unpaid, can only serve two consecutive terms as it currently stands.
(1) comment
Her sign states, keep politics out of the schools. Well when you have elected council members suggesting and nominating their friends and political allies into said positions, politics is very much in play here.
Now as far as the unfilled seats, It seems the areas that are lower income are affected by this, ultimately leading to their voices being unheard.
The old way is not working, it shouldnt take years to nominate people and vet them. The process needs an update. Its working all over the state with no issues so why use scare tactics?
