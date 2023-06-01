Signs of change

Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District employees Keith Helsley (left) and Eric DeHaven install one of two new solar-powered flashing stop signs in Boyce on Wednesday morning. The signs are on Route 723 (Main Street) at its intersection with U.S. 340 (Greenway Avenue) and are the first step in a safety enhancement plan VDOT developed following a request by Boyce Town Council to evaluate the intersection. The existing overhead red-and-yellow flashing lights, which have hung above the intersection since at least 1960, will be removed in early June. A new full traffic signal will be installed sometime in 2025. Its estimated cost is $600,000, and VDOT is currently working to secure funding for it.