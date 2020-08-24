WINCHESTER — As the nation comes to terms with its racially divided past, the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau is working to tell the story of what life was like for local Blacks during the Civil War.
The bureau’s executive director, Justin Kerns, has partnered with Drew Gruber, who heads up the Williamsburg-based Civil War Trails organization, to shed light on some significant events involving African Americans in and around Winchester in the mid-1800s — the mustering of Black men eager to fight for the Union Army, and the operation of a local train depot that was pivotal for slaves who were escaping to freedom in the North.
According to information gathered by Jonathan A. Noyalas, director of Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute, the mustering occurred in April 1864 at the current location of Rouss City Hall in downtown Winchester.
“Nothing like that had happened before,” Kerns said.
As troops from the 19th United States Colored Troops approached the city to bolster the unit’s ranks, they were fired on by fellow members of the Union Army who were curious to see how African American soldiers would respond under pressure. One of the regiment’s officers was later quoted as saying the men “returned the fire and did not flinch,” then proceeded with their mission.
Unfortunately, the 19th was only able to convince two Black men to join the ranks during its time in Winchester. While that number was low, it was most likely due to the fact that nearly 200 African Americans who lived in Winchester had already enlisted in the Union Army before the 19th came to town. Among them were 42-year-old William Banks, who died from wounds he sustained in a skirmish on James Island, S.C., and 43-year-old Robert Lucas, who was promoted to sergeant by war’s end and spent the rest of his life as a free man.
The second story originates from Stephenson, former site of a train depot that allowed residents of the Confederacy to travel north into Union states. Among the people who boarded the trains there were numerous Blacks fleeing from enslavement.
“They’d get through the Shenandoah Valley, through Winchester, survive all that and get on the train,” Kerns said. “That was their path to freedom.”
Kerns and Gruber are fleshing out the two stories and plan to install informative signs on public land in Stephenson and Winchester. The signs will be created by the nonprofit Civil War Trails organization and maintained by the local Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The Civil War Trails organization is very dedicated and they’re working with us to knock the costs down,” Kerns said.
No date has been set for the installations, Kerns said, because he is still working to obtain the best possible locations for the signs.
“I think it’s an important project,” he said. “This tells the story of what was happening to people here.”
Gwen Walker, former president of the Winchester chapter of the NAACP, said she’s looking forward to area residents learning more about the struggles of local Blacks before, during and after the Civil War.
“Although some things aren’t pleasant, we’re really appreciative these things are coming out,” Walker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.