FRONT ROYAL — After Silent Falcon announced last week that it would locate its unmanned aircraft systems’ East Coast headquarters at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport, the company’s CEO met with the Front Royal-Warren County Airport Commission Wednesday night to provide a look at how the company will operate.
Grant Bishop, CEO of Silent Falcon UAS, said the company plans to be “good neighbors” in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“We want to be good neighbors and help this community any way that we can,” he said. “I’ve traveled the world, done lots of things in different places, and one thing we always make sure of is we meet with the local community and that we’re operating in a way that everybody stays happy and any concerns are addressed immediately. We don’t try to go around anybody, so we’ve got a pretty open line.”
Silent Falcon will design, assemble and test aircraft at the airport, but it won’t be a large-scale manufacturing operation, Bishop said.
When looking at locations for its East Coast headquarters, Bishop said the company chose Front Royal because of its “superior and central location.”
“We’ve got a lot of business being generated on the East Coast, and it’s hard to service that from New Mexico (where the company’s other headquarters is located),” he said.
While Silent Falcon will build and manufacture drones at the airport, it will focus on data collection services as well as pitch in with firefighting efforts, search and rescue missions and security initiatives.
Bishop said the company will invest $6 million and offer 249 “good-paying, new” jobs over the next three years, with 35 jobs coming within the first year.
He noted that the airport would never house all 249 employees.
“Through COVID, we’ve learned how to operate remotely, and what I want people to understand is that we will have a limited number of employees at the airport,” Bishop said. “We understand how to operate and work around an airport. It’s not a place we’re going to congregate or set up a giant factory. Not all 249 employees are going to show up at one spot at the airport.”
The company currently utilizes multiple sizes and styles of aircraft, including some smaller multi-rotor drones, a Silent Falcon with a 14-foot wingspan and a VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) Falcon with a 16-foot wingspan.
Some of the aircraft can carry about 20 or 25 pounds, and Bishop said they’re looking into getting approved for higher payloads.
The aircraft are built for long endurance and are electric-powered. Bishop said they also have a small operational footprint and need just about 25 feet to land and take off.
The aircraft can be flown completely autonomously by qualified and globally deployed pilots. The aircraft can fly for hundreds of miles.
“They’re pretty flexible aircraft,” Bishop said. “Very capable.”
Pilots can fly the aircraft on site or remotely, depending on what type of mission is being handled. Bishop said the company is currently working on using satellites to allow an operator to be anywhere in the world.
One local airfield-user asked Bishop about how his aircraft would interact with others in the airspace. Bishop replied that they would never be interrupting any flights or flight patterns.
Bishop said they will always put out a notice when they are doing missions and that they can clear the airspace within a minute.
Airport Commission member Al Edwards said the commission has been working to make the airport an “economic engine” and that landing Silent Falcon was a significant “first step.”
